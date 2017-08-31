Rotherham United wrap up summer transfer window with Towell signing

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Richie Towell on a loan deal until the end of the season, subject to FA, EFL and Premier League ratification.

The Millers secured a deal for the Republic of Ireland under 21 international with the 11pm transfer deadline looming, as manager Paul Warne completed his second signing of the day following the earlier arrival of Manny Onariase from Brentford.

Towell, who started his career at Celtic, signed a new deal with the Premier League newcomers at the end of last season, but now joins the Millers looking for regular first-team football.

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to bring Richie to the club,” Warne said.

“He is a player I have looked at for a long time, after we made a concerted effort to bring him here in January. He has been on my radar ever since, and I am honoured that he has agreed to come and join us."