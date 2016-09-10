Rotherham v Bristol City: Dexter Blackstock is confident he can handle new pressure

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

WHEN it comes to the notion of pressure, new Rotherham United signing Dexter Blackstock is relatively sanguine.

Given his ‘previous’, you would not expect the 30-year-old to be fazed by the prospect of ensuring the Millers keep their heads above water in an unrelenting Championship which Alan Stubbs described this week as being ‘unforgiving.’ And he isn’t..

Sheffield Wednesday's Miguel Llera gets to grips with Dexter Blackstock during his days with Nottingham Forest.

Pressure has gone with the territory for Blackstock after seven full seasons at previous club Nottingham Forest, a club whose fans view second-tier football as a penance away from what they vuew as their traditional preserve of the top-flight – but who find themselves unable to free themselves from the stubborn shackles of the Championship.

The expectation that comes with pulling on the shirt of Forest, with the footballing ‘ghosts’ of Brian Clough and Peter Taylor lurking in the corridors of the City Ground, is considerable.

While the similar coloured jersey he will don at Rotherham will not be Garibaldi red, the expectation to deliver, for differing reasons, will be thrust onto the shoulders of Blackstock.

He is the man entrusted with the Championship savvy to help keep the Millers out of trouble, but that responsibility sits well with him.

Blackstock is unlikely to be blooded in today’s home encounter with Bristol City, with working on his fitness levels after only joining the Millers on a three-year deal at the start of the week taking pre-eminence.

But do not rule out a possible cameo against Forest on Wednesday evening.

Blackstock, who rebuffed interest from several rival Championship clubs to head up the M1 to Rotherham, said: “It is a different type of challenge. People talk about pressure, but they want to try and play for Nottingham Forest for a number of years and the pressure comes with that.

“I will put everything into it at Rotherham. From when I was twenty and went to QPR, there has been expectation on my shoulders. I was the main striker there and it was the same when I went to Forest. It is something I have had the whole time and I will do my best to help Rotherham move up the league, sustain their Championship status and move on from there.

“In terms of added pressure, I have had it in all my career.”

“One of the main reasons that the manager wanted to bring me in was to add some experience and knowledge.

“I think this is my 12th season in the Championship and I have had over 300 games. If I can put my experience across to some of the younger lads and ones not familiar with the league, it will definitely be vital as you do not want players finding their feet, but losing games at the same time.

“You cannot do that for too long in this league.”

The notion of being an elder statesmen in a Millers line-up which has been liberally sprinkled with an injection of relative youth by Stubbs of late is clearly not lost upon Blackstock.

It is the likes of himself and former Forest team-mates Lee Camp and Kelvin Wilson, alongside captain Stephen Kelly, who will provide the hardened edge during the nine-month Championship slog for the Millers, when bumps in the road are inevitable.

To achieve their seasonal aims, the Millers will need to chip away and grab what they can, with a run of three home matches in the next four at the ASSEAL New York Stadium representing an opportunity that you suspect they cannot pass up if they are to achieve their seasonal aims.

Blackstock is certainly pragmatic enough to accept the Millers’ home form will go a great way to determining whether an ultimately successful campaign is in the offing.

Blackstock, who spent a brief loan spell in Yorkshire at Leeds United in 2013-14, added: “It is no secret where Rotherham have come in a short space of time.

“It is now their third season in the Championship and they want to move up the division and become a more steady, sustainable Championship club and then hopefully go from there.

“They have done fantastically well to survive against teams with bigger resources, budgets and facilities and now it is time for Rotherham to compete with more teams.

“For me, home form is key. Rotherham is not an easy place to come.

“Some people might look at Rotherham and think: ‘we can win there’. But we need to make it our home patch a fortress.

“If we are going to stay in this league, that home form has to be spot on, otherwise we will struggle.”