Rotherham v Nottm Forest: Alan Stubbs is ready for a fight but needs fans’ support

ALAN STUBBS insists he will continue to front up and handle any flak that comes his way following Rotherham United’s slow start to the season.

The Millers were booed off by sections of fans following the 2-2 weekend home draw with Bristol City and while Stubbs understands the frustration of supporters, he is urging them to get behind the players if the club are to achieve their seasonal aims.

But if that means taking criticism in order to protect his players, it is a case of so be it for the Millers chief, whose side let a 2-0 lead slip on Saturday and have recorded just one league win this term.

Stubbs said: “I think you can see the players were disappointed (on Saturday). If I had invited people to come into the dressing room at the end of the game, they would have seen real disappointment there.

“Disappointment and frustration at not getting a hard-earned three points. That is it.

“I understand fans are frustrated 100 per cent. I am frustrated, because I know the players are putting in a lot of effort and not necessarily getting the rewards that they should have got. That is the disappointment.

“We need the fans to get right behind the players and keep pushing them on because they can be the difference at times. It is not about picking fights. ‘Bring it on’ means I am up for whatever is thrown at me. That is not picking a fight. That is me saying I am prepared to roll up my sleeves – simple as that.”

Midfield duo Lee Frecklington and Tom Adeyemi are likely to be in the Millers squad along with goalkeeper Lee Camp, who should be in contention despite suffering from a back spasm at the weekend.

Jon Taylor returned to training yesterday after departing with a knock to the knee and Joe Newell will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Stubbs is not ruling out involvement for recent signing Dexter Blackstock, who could make his first appearance for the Millers against his old club.

He said: “Whether Wednesday is the game where he comes in, we will speak to the fitness coach and Dex to see where he feels he is at. If not Wednesday, there is a good chance he will be involved in the squad on Saturday.”

Last six games: Rotherham LLLWLD; Nottingham Forest LLWWWD.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: Rotherham 0 Nottingham Forest 0, April 16, 2016; Championship.