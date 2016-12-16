Search

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United: Team news and all you need to know about the Championship clash..

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

0
Have your say

Championship basement boys Rotherham United head to Sheffield Wednesday for a South Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Saturday.

Look though our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
 Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
 Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page