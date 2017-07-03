Striker Jamie Proctor makes switch to Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of Bolton Wanderers striker Jamie Proctor for an undisclosed fee.

The Millers were waiting on making an official announcement regarding the capture of the 25-year-old - believed to be for a fee of around £75,000 plus potential add-ons - while the former Bradford City forward resolved some financial issues with Wanderers over unpaid bonuses following their promotion to the Championship.

A deal has now been struck with Proctor having now sealed his move to South Yorkshire on a two-year deal after undergoing a medical late last week.

Proctor is the Millers’ fifth signing of the close season following on from the additions of MK Dons midfielder Darren Potter, Tranmere defender Michael Ihiekwe, former Barnsley wingman Ryan Williams and ex-Fleetwood Town forward David Ball.

Preston born-Proctor was also linked with a move to Rotherham’s near-neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson admitted last month that Proctor, who worked with him when he was a young player at hometown club Preston, was on his list of potential targets but said the club’s interest “never got any further than that”.