Tony Stewart excited by challenge of replacing Kenny Jackett at Rotherham United

TONY STEWART believes that Rotherham United will be ‘spoilt for choice’ in their managerial search – after denying reports that the club approached Hearts boss Robbie Neilson about the vacant role.

Several reports suggested that the Millers were aiming to hijack MK Dons’ bid to bring Neilson, 36, south of the border.

But chairman Stewart stressed that was not the case, while pledging that the club do not intend to rush in their quest to find a successor to Kenny Jackett, who left the Millers on Monday after just five matches in charge.

Several other names have been linked with the post, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray, who left Coventry City back in late September.

Stewart said: “Everything is up in the air here at Rotherham just now after what happened.

“Paul Douglas has lots and lots applications to go through and there’s not one that stands out.

“And in the meantime our coach, Paul Warne, will take charge of the team on Saturday.

“We will be spoiled for choice and we will take our time.”

Rubbishing talk of approaching MK Dons bound Neilson, Stewart added: “I know their chairman, Pete Winkelman, very well and we have a good relationship with them.

“So that is not the way we would do business. I am old-fashioned in that way.

“In any case, if MK Dons are in talks with Neilson, then there is no way that we would jump on that.

The Millers are looking for a third boss of the season and sixth in 14 months after Kenny Jackett surprisingly quit after just 39 days in charge.

The South Yorkshire outfit are 11 points adrift of safety in the Championship and are without a win in 14 league matches.

Former Millers player and fitness coach Warne has been assigned with preparing the side ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burton, with the 43-year-old likely to be in temporary charge.

