Verdict: Proud Warne full of praise after Rotherham United victory

Have your say

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne hailed the 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe United as the best home result of the season.

The Millers won 2-0 through a Will Vaulks thunderbolt and Kieffer Moore’s 10th goal of the season to remain in fourth place in the table.

Rotherham have 24 points from 13 games, including eight wins.

“Of all the home wins we’ve had, this is the most satisfying,” Warne said.

“We’ve played some good teams here, but I think that’s the best team we’ve played.”

The Millers won for the sixth time in seven league outings at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but the manager focused more on his team’s defending and workrate as they kept the opposition goalless for the third successive match.

“The thing that makes my heart flutter with pride is that every time the ball went in our box you could see our lads throwing themselves at it and putting their bodies on the line, competing to keep a clean sheet,” Warne said.

“That’s three clean sheets on the trot, which is quite and achievement, to be honest.

“We knew Scunthorpe would cause us problems with their wingers coming inside and their full-backs going on.

“There were a lot of endless miles for Fordey (Anthony Forde) and Willo (Ryan Williams). Our wingers had to tuck in and go back out again.

“Their dedication to the task was admirable.

“There were good performances throughout the team.”

Rotherham: O’Donnell, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Williams, Vaulks, Towell, Forde (Ajayi 83),Moore (Clarke-Harris 90), Ball (Newell 76). Unused substitutes: Emmanuel,Rodak,Yates,Bray.

Scunthorpe: Gilks, Clarke, Wallace, McArdle, Townsend, Morris (Adelakun 73), Ojo, Crofts (Mantom 73), Holmes, Novak (van Veen 78), Madden. Unused substitutes: Bishop, Burgess, Watson, Butroid.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).