Video: Rotherham United chief Warne underlines importance of Armistice Day

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed that he delivered a pre-match speech to his players regarding the sacrifices made by the country’s military ahead of Saturday’s Armistice Day derby draw at Doncaster Rovers.

After both sets of supporters impeccably observed a minute’s silence for the fallen in front of representatives from the armed forces, the South Yorkshire neighbours drew, with Kieffer Moore’s ‘96th-minute’ stoppage-time leveller rescuing a point for the Millers in a 1-1 draw after Richard Wood’s own goal had put Rovers in front just after the hour mark.

Armistice Day: Rotherham manager Paul Warne and Doncaster chief Darren Ferguson wear their poppy emblems with pride. Picture: Chris Etchells

Millers’ chief Warne said: “I thought it was a magical day. I told the lads about Armistice (Day) and what it meant because I believe half the team did not know.

“I told them what it meant to me and my family and I tried to give them a bit about the importance of the day and I thought the way the ceremony started before the game made it bigger than normal. I even drew a poppy on the board for the lads to see. I really thought someone would be the hero and it would be a game they would truly remember for the rest of their careers.”

Offering his derby verdict, Warne’s counterpart Darren Ferguson added: “It felt like a defeat. I thought we were excellent and left everything out there.”

