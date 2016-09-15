VIDEO: Watch how Rotherham United claimed a dramatic point against Nottingham Forest

JON TAYLOR secured a point for 10-man Rotherham as he sealed a brace in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Asseal Stadium.

The Millers lead at half-time through the former Peterborough man, but Forest hit back after the break with a header from Matt Mills and a brilliant Apostolos Vellios overhead kick, which put them on the verge of victory.

But Taylor drove home his second of the match five minutes form time to deny the visitors the chance to move into the play-off zone.

