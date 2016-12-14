WATCH: How Rotherham United let lead slip in Championship defeat to Fulham

Rotherham gave up an early lead as their trip to the capital ended in misery at Fulham on Tuesday night.
Joe Newell put the Millers ahead on 19 minutes but goals from Stefan Johansen and Floyd Ayite turned the tables for Fulham.
REPORT: Fulham 2 Rotherham United 1: Millers denied against free-scoring Fulham
RECAP: Fulham v Rotherham United: Story of the Championship clash from Craven Cottage
