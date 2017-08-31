WATCH: Paul Warne describes why Rotherham United went in for ex-West Ham United defender

Rotherham United have added to their defensive ranks by completing the signing of Brentford centre-half Manny Onariase.

The West Ham product, 20, recently spent a loan spell with the League One club on trial and the Millers have now brought in the player on a two-year-deal.

On the newcomer, manager Paul Warne said: "He's really athletic, really aggressive and powerful.

"He really wants to learn. We had him in for a week and we were considering taking him on loan but didn't think that initially he would get in my team so I didn't see the point in bringing him up.

"But as a full signing, he will be a good centre-half in years to come.

Manny Onariase

"Hopefully, he will force his way into the team pretty soon. He's back-up to Michael (Ikiekwe), Woody (Richard Wood) and Semi (Ajayi) for now.

"The deal is excellent for us. He's at the right age, an age where he can improve. I'm trying to get players who are going to be here for two, three, four years."

