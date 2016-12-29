‘We can survive’: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne adamant drop can still be avoided

ROTHERHAM UNITEd caretaker boss heaped praise on his players, despite coming up short against fellow Championship strugglers Burton Albion in a 2-1 defeat at the New York Stadium tonight.

Opposite number Nigel Clough, however, was happy to end a brilliant 2016 with a first away win in the Championship.

The Brewers enjoyed success at Rotherham thanks to two goals in five first-half minutes from Chris O’Grady and Jackson Irvine.

Clough’s men have gone close in their first 11 attempts this season, but finally did it in a game they were dominated in for 85 minutes.

And while Burton have reason to be hopeful of surviving their first season in the second tier, it is the opposite for Rotherham, who are 10 points adrift of safety and look condemned to the drop.

It would have been different at New York Stadium had they converted a host of chances, but they only had Tom Adeyemi’s effort to show for their dominance.

“I thought we played really well,” said Warne afterwards, “I thought that we were the better team and with respect to Burton I thought they came for a point.

“But there are so many chances you get in a game and if you don’t take them you are snookered.

“I love my lads but with the greatest of respect to them, they aren’t used to playing against and having to break down two banks of four.

“Did they underachieve in the scoreline? Yes. But did they underachieve in the performance? No, I don’t think they did.

“They are devastated, it will be tough to pick them up. But I don’t believe we are relegated, I still think we have got a chance. If I didn’t then I would tell the chairman to get a different caretaker in.”