Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United: Paul Warne toughens up for ‘one shot’ at glory

PART of the fabric at Rotherham United for a good number of years, Paul Warne is the first to acknowledge that his decision to accept the full-time manager’s role is a game-changer.

Warne begins his journey as permanent manager at the club where his professional career started in Wigan Athletic today, with the Millers chief conscious that his spell in full charge will be his one shot at success.

He is also smart enough to realise that a return to his previous role of fitness coach is unlikely when his time in charge ends, but it is a risk he is prepared to take.

He said: “The manager who comes in after me, I am not sure he would want me sitting behind him and I well aware of how football is.

“This might be my one shot at it at this club and, regrettably, I don’t think when the next manager comes, I could be in the first-team staff. That is the risk I have taken.”

Warne may have proved a popular, unifying and stabilising figure during some difficult recent times for the Millers, but making the tough calls which he views are necessary to move the club forward is something he has pledged not to shy away from.

This might be my one shot at it at this club and, regrettably, I don’t think when the next manager comes, I could be in the first-team staff. That is the risk I have taken. Rotherham United boss, Paul Warne

He added: “It is probably a bit more obvious that my families’ future depends on what I do now. Maybe I will be a bit more ruthless because if there’s a choice between my son smiling and one of the players smiling because I have told them what they want to hear, then I am more than happy to make a hard decision for the benefit of my family and this club.

“It probably will toughen you up for the hard decisions.

“I have spoken to Breck (John Breckin) about it on Monday and every decision ends up at your door and they are mostly the ones that the people below you don’t want to make. But I accept that, it is part of it and I have to embrace it.”