Wimbledon 3 Rotherham United 1: Ex-Blade Taylor grabs hat-trick as Millers slide to defeat

Have your say

Rotherham United fell to defeat at Wimbledon as Lyle Taylor proved the hat-trick hero for the hosts.

The former Sheffield United man was in scintillating form as he ended a goal drought that stretched back to last March.

The Millers had drawn level midway through the second half through Joe Newell, but Taylor was too hot for Paul Warne’s men to handle.

It was the hosts who made the perfect start on 15 minutes.

Andy Barcham’s exquisite through-ball picked out hitman Taylor and he made no mistake as he slotted beyond the onrushing Richard O’Donnell.

The Millers were struggling to make an impression on the match and the best they could muster was a couple of wayward headers from Ryan Williams and Kieffer Moore.

Ex-Doncaster man Harry Forrester almost made it 2-0 to Wimbledon just after the hour mark but was denied by a fine stop from O’Donnell.

And that save looked vital on 70 minutes as the visitors drew level. Newell tried his luck from distance and unleashed a sweet strike from outside the area that flew past George Long and restored parity for the visitors.

But Taylor had the final say when he grabbed a late brace to complete his treble.

First, he ran at the Rotherham backline, cut inside and drove a shot past O’Donnell.

Then in stoppage time he waltzed into the area, beat the ‘keeper and poked the ball into the net for his third.

Wimbledon: Long, Fuller, Nightingale, Charles, Francomb, Forrester (Robinson 89), Soares, Trotter, Kaja (Abdou 78), Taylor, Barcham. Unused substitutes: Oshilaja, McDonald, Kennedy, McDonnell, Hartigan

Rotherham: O’Donnell, Cummings (Yates 90), Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock (Ajayi 89), R Williams (Newell 58), Vaulks, Towell, Forde, Ball, Moore. Unused substitutes: Emmanuel, Rodak, Clarke-Harris, Wiles

Referee: D Whitestone (Bedfordshire).