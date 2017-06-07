Round-up: Bradford City stars in demand | Davies quits Hull City | Ranieri cold on Leeds United

Bradford City forward Billy Clarke is expected to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic – with the Irishman due to undergo a medical later today after the clubs agreed a fee.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Bantams in the summer of 2014 from Crawley Town, is set to sign a two-year contract with the Addicks, with the Cork-born player’s current Bradford deal having another 12 months to run.

Clarke’s expected departure would follow the exit of left-back James Meredith, who recently signed a two-year deal with Championship newboys Millwall.

Influential defender Rory McArdle, whose contract is up, is a target for Scunthorpe and Peterborough, while speculation is abound regarding the future of out-of-contract winger Mark Marshall, who is yet to sign a new deal. London-born Marshall, outstanding last season, has been linked with Millwall and Charlton.

Meanwhile, former Hull City defender Curtis Davies says that his desire to help Derby County end their exile from the Premier League was the primary motivation in his decision to switch from East Yorkshire to the East Midlands.

The centre-back, 32 – who had a year left on his Hull deal – has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third after the Rams reportedly met a £500,000 get-out-clause.

On his decision to join Derby, Davies said: “I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself.

“I believe that, at my age, people start thinking that you want to wind down and look for a bit of security but that is not the case with me; if I’d have wanted that, I would have stayed at Hull.

“I wanted to come here to try and win and achieve things because ultimately, every single one of us want to play in the Premier League.”

Claudio Ranieri’s agent has poured cold water on rumours linking the Italian to the manager’s job at Leeds United, insisting there is “no truth” in claims that Ranieri is a contender.

United owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed earlier this week that he was meeting with potential successors to Garry Monk, but Ranieri’s agent, Steve Kutner, has effectively ruled him out of the running, stating: “There is no truth to the rumours.”

Discussions regarding United’s next head coach are likely to run into the weekend.