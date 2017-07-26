Round-up: Hooper on the mark for Sheffield Wednesday | Hull City land two targets | Rotherham United eye ‘one or two’

A SECOND-HALF strike from Gary Hooper maintained Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten pre-season sequence with a 2-1 victory at Doncaster Rovers last night.

The interval substitute put the Owls in front for a second time in the 66th minute, tapping home close to the goalline after a clever dink over home goalkeeper Marko Marosi in front of a healthy Keepmoat Stadium attendance of 7,366.

Wednesday were rewarded for a dominant first half with an opener on the half-hour when Sam Winnall netted with a glancing header following an excellent cross from Ross Wallace.

But an equally fine centre from Danny Andrew yielded a home leveller three minutes before the interval from in-form Liam Mandeville, who scored his sixth goal of pre-season.

In other significant action last night, Bradford City conceded four unanswered second-half goals en route to a 4-0 loss to Newcastle United at Valley Parade in front of a crowd of 7,601.

Jacob Murphy (2), Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic struck for the visitors.

Hull City have made a much-needed addition to their central defensive ranks after completing the signing of Sparta Prague’s Ondrej Mazuch for an undisclosed fee.

Mazuch has become the Tigers’ fourth summer capture and has penned a two-year deal, joining Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell and Kevin Stewart at the club, with manager Leonid Slutsky targeting further reinforcements ahead of his side’s opener at Aston Villa on August 5.

Hull have also completed the signing of promising young Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Callum Burton for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old custodian has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal, with Hull having the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

Rotherham United full-back Darnell Fisher has joined Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 34 starts for the Millers in the Championship last season, but has been allowed to move on by Paul Warne, who has revealed that a couple of other players could also depart. Those are likely to include central defender Almen Belaid, who been linked with Luton Town.

Warne said: “I will probably have two more out, maybe three, and I might get one or two in.

“But I am in no rush to get one or two in.”