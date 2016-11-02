Round-up: Tommy Rowe on road back for Doncaster | Walsh latest to join Hull City exodus | York bring in Robbie McDaid

TOMMY ROWE will be fit for Doncaster Rovers’ assignment against Exeter City on November 12 despite fears the midfielder could be facing a lengthy spell out.

He was forced out of last Saturday’s draw against Wycombe Wanderers with a foot injury. He had previously broken a bone in that foot at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, but a scan has confirmed there is no break this time.

Hull City

Mike Phelan is the only remaining senior member of the coaching staff that steered Hull City to victory in last May’s Championship play-off final victory after Gary Walsh’s departure to Aston Villa.

The Tigers’ goalkeeping coach ended a five-year stay in the East Riding yesterday to be reunited with Steve Bruce and Stephen Clemence at Villa Park.

All three were in the technical area at Wembley along with Phelan as Mohamed Diame, who has also subsequently left the KCOM Stadium, sealed a Premier League return for the Tigers at the first attempt with victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Keith Bertschin, also in the dugout under the Arch, left soon after Bruce quit in late July.

Phelan, who added Neil McDonald to his backroom staff last week, is now on the lookout for a new goalkeeping coach with Steve Harper, who played for two years at Hull, a possible contender.

Walsh had been high on Bruce’s wishlist after taking the Villa job, but he decided to stay in Yorkshire. The former Bradford City goalkeeper has since, though, had a change of heart to underline the huge change that has been wrought on Hull since winning promotion just five months ago.

Gary Mills’s attempts to overhaul relegation-threatened York City have continued with the capture of Robbie McDaid.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international was released by Leeds United last summer and is a free agent. He has joined until the end of the season.

McDaid, 20, moved to Elland Road from Irish League outfit Glenavon in 2014, but spent last season on loan at Lincoln City in the National League.

Another Yorkshire side struggling in the top tier of non-League football are Guiseley, who yesterday confirmed the departure of midfielder Nicky Clee.

The 33-year-old joined the Lions from Altrincham last summer, but found juggling the demands of a young family and a career outside football too much.