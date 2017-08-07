Rovers held at bay on return

Have your say

MANAGER Darren Ferguson was not content with a solitary point from Doncaster Rovers’ opening-day stalemate with Gillingham.

Ferguson cut a frustrated figure after the goalless draw at the Keepmoat for Rovers, who were promoted from League Two last season.

The hosts dominated for large periods against a side that stayed in the division by a single point last term.

However, they came up against an inspired goalkeeper in the shape of Thomas Holy.

The Czech goalkeeper pulled off a plethora of stops including ones that helped deny Liam Mandeville, Andy Butler and John Marquis.

Even when Rovers did find a way past him, the crossbar came to the visitors’ aid.

This was the case when debutant Ben Whiteman, on loan from Sheffield United, saw his rasping shot come back off the woodwork.

Ferguson felt his side should have come away with all three points. “It was a game we should have won,” said the Scot, whose side head to Bradford City in the League Cup tomorrow.

“We played some very good stuff, some very good football, but it’s two points dropped.

“We felt it was a game we could win and from the performance it was a game we should have won.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the rub of the green and their goalkeeper has made three fantastic saves.

“They had one breakaway in the game, but we defended really well.”

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Blair (Kongolo 70), Wright, Butler, Mason, Andrew, Whiteman, Rowe, Coppinger, Marquis, Mandeville (May 90). Unused substitutes: Marosi, Alcock, Garratt, Beestin, Longbottom.

Gillingham: Holy, O’Neill, Ehmer, Zakuani, Ogilvie, Wagstaff (Nash 90), Martin, Byrne, Bingham, (Wright 73) Parker, Eaves (Wilkinson 66). Unused substitutes: Hessenthaler, Cundle, O’Mara, Hadler.

Referee: D Whitestone (Bedfordshire).