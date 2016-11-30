Rubber-stamped: Gareth Southgate set to be appointed England boss on full-time basis today

THE Football Association’s board are meeting on Wednesday morning to appoint Gareth Southgate as England manager.

An official announcement is likely to follow but Southgate is the only man in the frame and is expected to be given the green light to become the Three Lions’ new permanent boss, Press Association Sport understands.

Southgate’s backroom staff will also be discussed, with the future of Chelsea coach Steve Holland on the agenda as reports suggest the 46-year-old will be offered a full-time role in the new set-up.

The meeting at St George’s Park was not convened specifically to discuss Southgate’s appointment - it was previously scheduled, and has conveniently fallen at the right time.

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Southgate took the side on an interim basis for four games after Sam Allardyce left in September when he was caught up in a Daily Telegraph investigation over corruption in football.

Earlier that month the 46-year-old Southgate, as England Under-21 manager, said he felt he was not ready when the job became available after Roy Hodgson’s departure following a poor Euro 2016, which ended with an embarrassing second-round exit to Iceland.

But he took the job when Allardyce left after just 67 days and was unbeaten in his four games, including a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Scotland earlier this month.

Last week he met a five-man panel, comprising of FA chairman Greg Clarke, chief executive Martin Glenn, technical director Dan Ashworth, former England player Graeme Le Saux and League Managers’ Association chairman Howard Wilkinson at St George’s Park.

While it was billed as an interview it was more of a discussion over Southgate’s vision of England’s future.

The Three Lions are top of Group F in their bid to reach the World Cup in Russia in 2018, with Southgate also overseeing a 2-0 win against Malta and a 0-0 draw in Slovenia.

Southgate’s final game of his temporary reign was a 2-2 friendly draw with Spain, which saw England concede a stoppage-time equaliser to Isco having led 2-0.

The FA must also look at the age group set ups with under-20 manager Aidy Boothroyd having temporarily stepped up to replace Southgate with the under-21s.

Boothroyd won his two games in charge to help them qualify for Euro 2017 in Poland.

The draw for the finals is made in Krakow on Thursday.