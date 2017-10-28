Salford City goalkeeper shown red card after urinating during match at Bradford Park Avenue

A non league goalkeeper has been caught short after receiving a red card for urinating during a match.

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was shown a straight red card with three minutes remaining of Saturday's early kick-off against Bradford Park Avenue in National League North.

Salford led 2-1 at the time of the dismissal and held on for victory with midfielder Richie Allen playing the final moments between the sticks.

Salford, part-owned by former Manchester United quintet Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs, were pre-season favourites for promotion to the National League and sit second in the table behind Harrogate Town.

Bradford Park Avenue's official Twitter account tweeted: "RED CARD! This is bizarre. Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe has been dismissed and no one knows why..."

The account added: "We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking."

Bemusement at the sending off

