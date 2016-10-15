Saturday Football: As it happened...

Mike Phelan's first fixture as the permanent manager at Hull City dominated another busy day of Yorkshire football action but it ended on a very sour note.

Recap all the goals and match incident as they happened and find links to extended match reports.

SATURDAY'S ACTION

Premier League

Bournemouth 6-1 Hull City - IN-GAME STATS

Championship

Barnsley 2-4 Fulham - IN-GAME STATS

Derby 1-0 Leeds - IN-GAME STATS

Norwich 3-1 Rotherham - IN-GAME STATS

League One

Oxford United 1-0 Bradford City - IN-GAME STATS

Sheffield United 4-0 Port Vale - IN-GAME STATS

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Colchester - IN-GAME STATS

FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Harrogate Town 0-1 FC Halifax Town

Lincoln City 0-0 Guiseley

North Ferriby United 1-4 Macclesfield

York City 1-1 Curzon Ashton

MATCH UPDATES - FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FEED

16.54 Full time whistles are starting to sound... Bournemouth 6-1 Hull; Norwich 3-1 Rotherham United; Shefield United 4-0 Port Vale; York City 1-1 Curzon Ashton; Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Colchester; Oxford United 1-0 Bradford City; Derby County 1-0 Leeds United;

16.53 GOAL! Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United - Any hope of a Rotherham revival comes to an end as Steven Naismith puts Norwich 3-1 ahead.

16.52 GOAL! Oxford United 1-0 Bradford City - Having missed a penalty earlier in the match, the Bantams have now conceded a late goal.

16.50 GOAL! Bournemouth 6-1 Hull City - It's going to be a long ride home to the east coast. Hull concede again. Dan Gosling scoring.

16.44 GOAL! Sheffield United 4-0 Port Vale - Much better day for Sheffield United. Scougal's off the bench to score his side's fourth.

16.42 GOAL! Bournemouth 5-1 Hull City - It's a horror show for Hull fans. Callum Wilson puts Bournemouth five in front. Mike Phelan has a stinker of a look on his face.

16.40 GOAL! Harrogate Town 0-1 FC Halifax Town - The deadlock is broken in the FA Cup Yorkshire derby through Jordan Sinnott.

16.37 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-4 Macclesfield - Dan Whitaker extends the Macclesfield lead. North Ferriby heading out of the famous competition.

16.35 GOAL! Norwich City 2-1 Rotherham United - Dexter Blackstock gets his first for the Millers to halve the deficit

16.31 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-3 Macclesfield - Jack Mackreth puts the visitors two clear

16.29 GOAL! Barnsley 2-4 Fulham - Is that game over for Barnsley? Chris Martin heads in Scott Malone's cross to put Fulham two ahead. They were 2-1 behind after 44 minutes.

16.26 GOAL! Norwich City 2-0 Rotherham United - It looks like another week on the bottom of the Championship for Rotherham as Wes Hoolihan fires in his second of the game

16.23 GOAL! Sheffield United 3-0 Port Vale - A four against two break for Sheffield United and Mark Duffy finishes it off after Billy Sharp was initially denied.

16.21 GOAL! Bournemouth 4-1 Hull City - Junior Stanislas slots home from Smith's pull-back and Mike Phelan's first game in permanent charge is one he may wish he hadn't experienced.

16.14 GOAL! North Ferriby 1-2 Macclesfield - Chris Holroyd gives the visitors the lead for the first time this afternoon, and puts them towards a place in the first round draw

16.13 GOAL! Derby County 1-0 Leeds United - Rob Green left with little chance as Johnny Russell fires Derby ahead

16.05 Blimey. Sheffield United have the ball in the net for a fifth time this afternoon... but they only lead 2-0. Matt Done has a second effort of the match chalked off for offside.

16.03 GOAL! Barnsley 2-3 Fulham - The visitors are in front for a first time, and it's come one minute into the second half. Scott Malone scores directly from a cross - looping over Davies.

16.01 We are underway in the second half around the grounds.

15.46 Okay, after that goal blitz, the half-time whistles have started to sound. The FA Cup clash between Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town is running behind, but here's a list of all the other scores.

Premier League: Bournemouth 3-1 Hull City

Championship: Barnsley 2-2 Fulham; Derby 0-0 Leeds United; Norwich 1-0 Rotherham

League One: Sheffield United 2-0 Port Vale; Oxford United 0-0 Bradford

League Two: Doncaster 1-0 Colchester

FA Cup: York City 1-1 Curzon Ashton; Lincoln City 0-0 Guiseley; North Ferriby 1-1 Macclesfield

15.45 GOALS APLENTY! Wait for it, there's plenty to talk about...

GOALS! Barnsley 2-2 Fulham - A frantic end to the half at Oakwell. Sam Winnall restores Barnsley's lead before Sone Aluko brings in back all square one minute later.

GOAL! Sheffield United 2-0 Port Vale - Ebanks-Landell gets his second of the game to put the Blades clear at the break

GOAL! Bournemouth 3-1 Hull City - Oh dear, oh dear. Hull City have capitulated at the end of the first half and a penalty allows Junior Stanislas to put Bournemouth two ahead at the interval.

GOAL! Doncaster 1-0 Colchester - Tommy Rowe chips over Colchester keeper Walker to put his side in front at half-time.

15.42 GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 Hull City - It's been a backs to the walls match so far for Hull, and they're now trailing again as Steve Cook nods home a free header from a Stanislas free-kick

15.40 GOAL! Barnsley 1-1 Fulham - Back all square at Oakwell. The visitors break quickly and Piazon's shot finds the back of the net courtesy of a deflection

15.34 GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Hull City - Ryan Mason puts Mike Phelan's side back on level terms as his low strike deflects of a defender and past Artur Boruc.

15.24 Missed pen! Oxford United 0-0 Bradford City - Billy Clarke gives Oxford United a let-off as he rattles the bar after being presented a chance from 12 yards

15.23 GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Port Vale - Chris Wilder's in-form outfit are ahead at Bramall Lane through Ebanks Landell's fine header

15.20 GOAL! Norwich City 1-0 Rotherham United - Oh dear. On paper, this one looked a tough one for Rotherham, and they're behind in the 20th minute as Wes Hoolihan scores a composed finish, after faking a shot. The reaction on the Rotherham United Twitter account has a common hashtag. It's about the manager Alan Stubbs, and it suggests he should leave.

15.19 DISALLOWED! Sheffield United fans had a moment to celebrate but Matt Done was in an offside position as he nodded home a swift counter attack.

15.09 GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Hull City - It's a horror start for Mike Phelan's permanent regime. Bournemouth ahead after four minutes through Charlie Daniels.

GOAL! York City 1-0 Curzon Ashton - Better news for the struggling, mangerless, Minstermen. Ex-boss and caretaker manager Jackie McNamara watches Richard Brodie put his side in front from the spot against Curzon Ashton.

GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Fulham - Meanwhile at Oakwell, Barnsley have also made a flying start with Marley Watkinson firing the Reds into an early advantage.

15.05 It's been a crazy start involving Yorkshire's teams. Four goals to report, including that North Ferriby United one. Bear with me...

15.01 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-0 Macclesfield - As early as the first minute we have our first goal of the afternoon. Vinny Mukendi has it, almost walking the ball into the Macclesfield net. A dream start to the FA Cup tie for the east coast side.

15.00 Here we go then... Kick-offs around the grounds! I'll get you all the goals as they go in from around Yorkshire, but do please keep refreshing this page, or you won't get any!

14.30 Sheffield United v Port Vale

Sheffield United: Moore, Wright, Ebanks-Landell, O'Connell, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Done, Sharp

Subs: Hussey, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown. Whiteman, Chapman

Port Vale: Alnwick, Purkiss, Streete, Smith, Knops, Jones, Amoros, Grant, Hart, Foley, Paterson,

Subs: Mac-Intosch, Cicilia, Mbamba, Turner, Geraldo Rosa, Pereira, Olivera Silva Santos

14.28 Oxford United v Bradford City

Oxford United: Eastwood; Edwards; Dunkley, Raglan, Ruffels, MacDonald, Rothwell, Lundstram, Maguire, Thomas, Taylor

Subs: Nelson, Crowley, Buchel, Hemmings, Roberts, Long, Johnson

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall, Dieng, Cullen, Law, B Clarke, Hiwula-Mayifuila

Subs: Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon

14.23 Barnsley v Fulham

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Kpekawa, Morsy, Scowen, Hammill, Kent, Winnall, Watkins

Subs: Townsend, Jackson, Bree, Bird, Lee, Bradshaw, Armstrong

Fulham: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Ream, Malone, Parker, Johansen, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin

Subs: Bettinelli, Madl, Fredericks, Sessegnon, Tunnicliffe, Kebano, Smith

14.20 Bournemouth v Hull City

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Surman, Arter, Wilsher, Ibe, Wilson

Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, King, Federici, Fraser, Mings

Hull City: Marshall, Elmohamady, Maguire, Davies, Robertson, Mason, Livermore, Clucas, Snodgrass, Keane, Maloney

Subs: Meyler, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Henriksen

14.12 Doncaster Rovers v Colchester

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (c), Marquis, Mandeville

Subs: Etheridge, Baudry, Calder, Middleton, Beestin, Garratt, Longbottom

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Prosser(c), Wright, Porter, Szmodics, Vincent-Young, Wynter, Eastman, Slater, Guthrie

Subs: Johnstone, Bonne, Sembie-Ferris, Doyley, Kamara, James, Bransgrove

14.10 Norwich City v Rotherham United

Norwich City: McGovern; Pinto, Martin (c), Klose, Olsson; Dorrans, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Pritchard; Jerome

Subs: Ruddy (GK), Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Thompson.

Rotherham United: Camp; Halford, Fry, Ball, Fisher; Taylor, Vaulks, Frecklington, Newell; Brown; Ward

Subs: Price, Wilson, Mattock, Forster-Caskey, Allan, Blackstock, Forde.

14.08 Here are the teams for Leeds United's trip to Derby County - a game marking Steve McClaren's return to Pride Park and one which Garry Monk will sit in the stands for.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley (c), Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Hernandez, Mowatt, Sacko, Wood.

Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Cooper, Vieira, Grimes, Roofe, Antonsson

Derby County: Carson, Christie, Keogh (C), Pearce, Lowe; Johnson, Butterfield, Hughes; Ince, Anya, Vydra

Subs: Mitchell, Bryson, Russell, Bent, Baird, Wilson, Weimann

13.44 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

ALL THE STATS

Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Football

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.