Saturday Football: As it happened...

Yorkshire had ten Football League and Premier League games to feast its eyes on at 3pm on a busy afternoon of White Rose action.

Recap the day's action.

SATURDAY'S ACTION - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS

Premier League

FT Middlesbrough 2-0 Bournemouth - In-play

FT Watford 1-0 Hull - In-play

Championship

FT Barnsley 2-2 Bristol City - In-play

FT Derby 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday - In-play

FT Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield - In-play

Ft Ipswich 2-2 Rotherham - In-play

FT Leeds 2-0 Burton Albion - In-play

League One

FT Wimbledon 2-3 Bradford - In-play

Ft Sheffield United 2-1 MK Dons - In-play

League Two

FT Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Wycombe - In-play

National League

Aldershot 1-0 Guiseley; North Ferriby United 1-2 Bromley; York 2-2 Sutton United

National League North

Bradford PA 0-1 Stalybridge Celtic; FC Halifax Town 1-3 Brackley Town; Harrogate Town 1-4 Darlington 1883

MATCH UPDATES - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS

16.50 GOAL! Barnsley 2-2 Bristol City - Adam Hamill denies former boss Lee Johnson with a late, late equaliser

16.47! GOAL! Ipswich 2-2 Rotherham United - Hopes of a first away win of the season are blown away for Millers. David McGoldrick scoring for Rotherham.

16.46 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Bradford City - James Hanson scores a late, late winner for the Bantams.

16.44 GOAL! Barnsley 1-2 Bristol City - Tammy Abraham gives Bristol a late lead at Oakwell

16.43 GOAL! Doncaster 2-2 Wycombe - Matt Bloomfield scores Wycombe's leveller, following in after Etheridge could not hold a shot from Cowan-Hall

16.42 GOAL! Leeds United 1-0 Burton Albion - Chris Wood sends the Elland Road crowd into raptures by blasting home an emphatic penalty

16.40 GOAL! Watford 0-1 Hull City - Own goal off Michael Dawson. Cross from Janmaat goes in off Hull captain's knee.

16.32 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Bradford City - James Hanson equalises for the Bantams.

16:29 GOALS! A crazy, crazy spell.

Sheffield United 2-1 MK Dons - Billy Sharp scores from six yards.

Derby County 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Alex Pearce doubles the home advantage. Bad day for the Owls

Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town - Kevin McDonald makes it five for the hosts. A miserable day for high-flying Huddersfield.

AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Bradford - Lyle Taylor scores a penalty for Wimbledon.

York 2-1 Sutton United - Danny Galbraith gives York the lead.

16.24 GOAL! Fulham 4-0 Huddersfield - The horror show continues for Huddersfield. Chris Martin with his second.

16.19 GOAL North Ferriby United 1-1 Bromley - North Ferriby's lead lasted just five minutes. George Porter has Bromley level

16.08 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-0 Bromley - After a 1,1053 minute, North Ferriby United have scored a goal. Thompson puts them ahead.

16.04 GOAL! Ipswich 1-2 Rotherham United - Is a shock on the cards? Danny Ward converts as a long throw isn't dealt with in the box. Bottom of the lead Rotherham are ahead.

15.47 MISSED PEN! Sam Winnall fails to put Barnsley 2-0 ahead at the break as he sees his penalty kick saved.

15.45 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Wycombe - League Two player of the month John Marquis with a decent finish completes the first half turnaround for Rovers.

15.44 GOAL! Fulham 3-0 Huddersfield - It's a Hallowe'en horror show for Huddersfield. Piazon puts the hosts three to the good but made by Aluko, taking on three Town men.

15.40 GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-0 Bournemouth - Gaston Ramirez puts Boro in front with a fantastic efforth from distance.

15.38 GOAL! Fulham 2-0 Huddersfield Town - Another defensive issue for the Terriers as Kalas finds the net from close range. Town could be out of the play-off places by the end of the day.

15.36 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers - Tommy Rowe finishes off an incisive move involving Matty Blair and James Coppinger. Wycombe continue to concede goals.

15.31 Still goalless between Leeds and Burton Albion. Leon Wobschall reports a chance for Leeds. Sacko in space on right, pullback is cleared in nick of time by Burton 0-0

15.25 GOALS! Two to report at York City, who fell behind from a penalty on 17 minutes but are now level through Daniel Nti.

15.23 GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Bristol City - Watkins heads home Yiadom's cross to put Barnsley ahead against former boss Lee Johnson's new team.

15.22 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers - The visitors are struggling in the league, but they're ahead courtesy of an error by keeper Ross Etheridge. Matt Bloomfield scoring.

15.20 GOAL! Derby County 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Derby score in the first half at home for the first time this season, Christie gets it.

15.18 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Bradford City - Tom Elliot fires a half chance into the roof of the net to level matters.

15.10 This is a hectic start from Yorkshire's clubs.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield - Chris Martin puts the Cottagers in front against high-flying Huddersfield

GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 MK Dons - Stefan Scougall back in the Blades line-up and scores in front of the Kop. Every single player celebrated, reports Richard Hercock.

15.08 GOAL! Ipswich 1-1 Rotherham - It's all square. Danny Ward gives Kenny Jackett something to smile about on eight minutes. Great response.

15.03 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bradford City - Perfect start for the Bantams, Hiwula strikes.

15.02 GOAL! Ipswich 1-0 Rotherham - Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Football League and they concede early as Freddy Sears puts the hosts in front.

14.58 Here we go then. Plenty of games to feast your eyes on. We'll do our best to keep you right up to the minute with every goal that goes in.

14.45 The final team news

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Kenlock, Berra, Webster, Chambers, Bishop, Skuse, Lawrence, Sears, Ward, McGoldrick.

Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Grant, Emmanuel.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Halford, Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock.

Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Ball, Brown.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Barnsley v Bristol City

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Kay, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.

Subs: Hammill, Lee, Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.

Bristol City: Fielding, Matthews, Flint, Magnusson, Golbourne, O'Neil, Reid, Smith, Tomlin, Wilbraham, Abraham.

Subs: Bryan, Brownhill, O'Donnell, Engvall, Moore, Paterson, Pack.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear)

Aldershot v Guiseley

Aldershot: Cole, Alexander, Arnold, Reynolds, Evans, Wakefield, Gallagher, Mensah, Walker, Rendell, Kanu.

Subs: Smith, Bellamy, Saville, McClure, Allen.

Guiseley: Maxted, Rob Atkinson, East, Palmer, Lowe, Lawlor, Hatfield, Purver, Boyes, Clee, Cassidy.

Subs: Daniel Atkinson, Lockwood, Johnson, Rankine, Preston.

Referee: Anthony Serrano (Hertfordshire)

Fulham v Huddersfield

Fulham: Button, Fredericks, Kalas, Sigurdsson, Malone, Johansen, McDonald, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin.

Subs: Bettinelli, Odoi, Smith, Ayite, Ream, Sessegnon, Parker.

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Bunn, Wells.

Subs: Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, van La Parra, Paurevic, Murphy, Hefele.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Sheff Utd v Milton Keynes Dons

Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Scougall, Sharp.

Subs: O'Connell, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Whiteman, Chapman, Brooks.

Milton Keynes Dons: Martin, Baldock, Hendry, Walsh, Lewington, Carruthers, Potter, Upson, Reeves, Bowditch, Colclough.

Subs: C Williams, B Williams, Agard, Powell, Nicholls, Downing, Maynard.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

North Ferriby Utd v Bromley

North Ferriby Utd: Watson, Topliss, Hare, Middleton, Brogan, Skelton, Fallowfield, Clarke, Russell, Wootton, Thompson.

Subs: Gray, Emerton, Kendall, Armstrong, Mukendi.

Bromley: Julian, Howe, Swaine, Holland, Martin, Minshull, Dymond, Anderson, Turgott, Goldberg, Philpot.

Subs: Porter, Higgs, Prestedge, Sho-Silva, Ajakaiye.

Referee: Steven Rushton (Staffordshire)

14.25 He may have saved three penalties to get Leeds through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals, but Marco Silvestri is back on the bench today.

Leeds v Burton Albion

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, O'Kane, Phillips, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood.

Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Doukara, Silvestri, Vieira, Mowatt, Berardi.

Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins,Williamson, Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O'Grady, Ward.

Subs: Flanagan, Mousinho, Beavon, Bywater, Naylor, Miller, Choudhury

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

14.20 Some more line-ups...

York v Sutton Utd

York: Flinders, Rooney, Kamdjo, Higgins, Whittle, Newton, Cooper, Nti, Heslop, Dixon, Brodie.

Subs: Galbraith, Felix, Fenwick, Clarke, Bruton.

Sutton Utd: Worner, Amankwaah, Beckwith, Collins, McLennan, Stearn, May, Eastmond, Bailey, Deacon, Fitchett.

Subs: Hudson-Odoi, Gomis, McAllister, Biamou, Haunstrup.

Referee: Joseph Johnson ()

AFC Wimbledon v Bradford

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Robinson, Nightingale, Meades, Bulman, Reeves, Francomb, Taylor, Elliott, Barcham.

Subs: Whelpdale, Beere, Fitzpatrick, Barnett, McDonnell, Egan, Owens.

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Vincelot, Hiwula, Cullen, Law, Dieng, Hanson, Billy Clarke.

Subs: Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle.

Referee: Graham Horwood (Bedfordshire)

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Kenlock, Berra, Webster, Chambers, Ward, Skuse, Bishop, Lawrence, Sears, McGoldrick.

Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Grant, Emmanuel.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Halford, Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock.

Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Ball, Brown.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Derby v Sheff Wed

Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Ince, Hanson, Johnson, Russell, Butterfield, Bent.

Subs: Anya, Baird, Vydra,Weimann, Lowe, Rawson, Mitchell.

Sheff Wed: Dawson, Palmer, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Forestieri, Hooper.

Subs: Fletcher, Abdi,Semedo, Hunt, Wallace, Kean, Nuhiu.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

14.00 The first bits of team news are in. Here's the two from Yorkshire's interests in the Premier League.

Watford v Hull

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Prodl, Kaboul, Holebas, Amrabat,Pereyra, Behrami, Capoue, Deeney, Ighalo.

Subs: Guedioura, Zuniga, Sinclair, Janmaat, Watson, Kabasele, Pantilimon.

Hull: Marshall, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Elmohamady, Henriksen, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Hernandez, Keane.

Subs: Meyler,Huddlestone, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Tymon, Bowen.

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Chambers, Friend, Traore, Clayton, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo, Ramirez.

Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Rhodes, Fischer, Guzan, Nugent.

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Arter, Surman, King, Wilshere, Ibe, Callum Wilson.

Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, Gradel, Federici, Fraser, Mings.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

Here's what we already know: How Yorkshire's teams shape up ahead of the weekend...

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

