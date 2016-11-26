Saturday Football: As it happened...

The late kick-off between Rotherham United and Leeds United tops the billing of a reduced Yorkshire footballing schedule this afternoon.

However, there is still plenty to play for including Hull City's quest for a much-needed win in the Premier League and Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Wolves - themselves requiring a turn in fortunes under Carlos Carvalhal. Find live scores and links to extended live blogs on this page (refresh for the latest).

Premier League

Hull City 1-1 West Brom - AS it happened

Leicester City 2-2 Middlesbrough

Championship

Wolves 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday - AS it happened

Rotherham 1-2 Leeds United - As it happened

League One

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sheffield United - As it happened

Swindon Town 1-0 Bradford City - AS it happened

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Leyton Orient

National League: Bromley 3-0 York City; Guiseley 3-1 Boreham Wood; Solihull Moors 2-0 North Ferriby

