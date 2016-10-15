Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Sheffield United and more

Mike Phelan's first fixture as the permanent manager at Hull City dominates another busy day of Yorkshire football action.
We have comprehensive coverage of all the goals as they go in across the county, including updates from four FA Cup ties as our Non League sides aim to make the first round draw. Stay tuned and look around the Yorkshire Post website with the links in this article. Keep refreshing the page for the latest goals as they go in.
SATURDAY'S ACTION
Premier League
Bournemouth 1-0 Hull City - IN-GAME STATS
Championship
Barnsley 1-0 Fulham - IN-GAME STATS
Derby 0-0 Leeds - IN-GAME STATS
Norwich 0-0 Rotherham - IN-GAME STATS
League One
Oxford United 0-0 Bradford City - IN-GAME STATS
Sheffield United 0-0 Port Vale - IN-GAME STATS
League Two
Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Colchester - IN-GAME STATS
FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Harrogate Town 0-0 FC Halifax Town
Lincoln City 0-0 Guiseley
North Ferriby United 1-0 Macclesfield
York City 1-0 Curzon Ashton
MATCH UPDATES - FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FEED
15.09 GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Hull City - It's a horror start for Mike Phelan's permanent regime. Bournemouth ahead after four minutes through Charlie Daniels.
GOAL! York City 1-0 Curzon Ashton - Better news for the struggling, mangerless, Minstermen. Ex-boss and caretaker manager Jackie McNamara watches Richard Brodie put his side in front from the spot against Curzon Ashton.
GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Fulham - Meanwhile at Oakwell, Barnsley have also made a flying start with Marley Watkinson firing the Reds into an early advantage.
15.05 It's been a crazy start involving Yorkshire's teams. Four goals to report, including that North Ferriby United one. Bear with me...
15.01 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-0 Macclesfield - As early as the first minute we have our first goal of the afternoon. Vinny Mukendi has it, almost walking the ball into the Macclesfield net. A dream start to the FA Cup tie for the east coast side.
15.00 Here we go then... Kick-offs around the grounds! I'll get you all the goals as they go in from around Yorkshire, but do please keep refreshing this page, or you won't get any!
14.30 Sheffield United v Port Vale
Sheffield United: Moore, Wright, Ebanks-Landell, O'Connell, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Done, Sharp
Subs: Hussey, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown. Whiteman, Chapman
Port Vale: Alnwick, Purkiss, Streete, Smith, Knops, Jones, Amoros, Grant, Hart, Foley, Paterson,
Subs: Mac-Intosch, Cicilia, Mbamba, Turner, Geraldo Rosa, Pereira, Olivera Silva Santos
14.28 Oxford United v Bradford City
Oxford United: Eastwood; Edwards; Dunkley, Raglan, Ruffels, MacDonald, Rothwell, Lundstram, Maguire, Thomas, Taylor
Subs: Nelson, Crowley, Buchel, Hemmings, Roberts, Long, Johnson
Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall, Dieng, Cullen, Law, B Clarke, Hiwula-Mayifuila
Subs: Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon
14.23 Barnsley v Fulham
Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Kpekawa, Morsy, Scowen, Hammill, Kent, Winnall, Watkins
Subs: Townsend, Jackson, Bree, Bird, Lee, Bradshaw, Armstrong
Fulham: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Ream, Malone, Parker, Johansen, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin
Subs: Bettinelli, Madl, Fredericks, Sessegnon, Tunnicliffe, Kebano, Smith
14.20 Bournemouth v Hull City
Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Surman, Arter, Wilsher, Ibe, Wilson
Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, King, Federici, Fraser, Mings
Hull City: Marshall, Elmohamady, Maguire, Davies, Robertson, Mason, Livermore, Clucas, Snodgrass, Keane, Maloney
Subs: Meyler, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Henriksen
14.12 Doncaster Rovers v Colchester
Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (c), Marquis, Mandeville
Subs: Etheridge, Baudry, Calder, Middleton, Beestin, Garratt, Longbottom
Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Prosser(c), Wright, Porter, Szmodics, Vincent-Young, Wynter, Eastman, Slater, Guthrie
Subs: Johnstone, Bonne, Sembie-Ferris, Doyley, Kamara, James, Bransgrove
14.10 Norwich City v Rotherham United
Norwich City: McGovern; Pinto, Martin (c), Klose, Olsson; Dorrans, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Pritchard; Jerome
Subs: Ruddy (GK), Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Thompson.
Rotherham United: Camp; Halford, Fry, Ball, Fisher; Taylor, Vaulks, Frecklington, Newell; Brown; Ward
Subs: Price, Wilson, Mattock, Forster-Caskey, Allan, Blackstock, Forde.
14.08 Here are the teams for Leeds United's trip to Derby County - a game marking Steve McClaren's return to Pride Park and one which Garry Monk will sit in the stands for.
Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley (c), Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Hernandez, Mowatt, Sacko, Wood.
Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Cooper, Vieira, Grimes, Roofe, Antonsson
Derby County: Carson, Christie, Keogh (C), Pearce, Lowe; Johnson, Butterfield, Hughes; Ince, Anya, Vydra
Subs: Mitchell, Bryson, Russell, Bent, Baird, Wilson, Weimann
13.44 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.
13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.
ALL THE STATS
Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.
