Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Sheffield United and more

Mike Phelan's first fixture as the permanent manager at Hull City dominates another busy day of Yorkshire football action.

We have comprehensive coverage of all the goals as they go in across the county, including updates from four FA Cup ties as our Non League sides aim to make the first round draw. Stay tuned and look around the Yorkshire Post website with the links in this article. Keep refreshing the page for the latest goals as they go in.

SATURDAY'S ACTION

Premier League

Bournemouth 1-0 Hull City - IN-GAME STATS

Championship

Barnsley 1-0 Fulham - IN-GAME STATS

Derby 0-0 Leeds - IN-GAME STATS

Norwich 0-0 Rotherham - IN-GAME STATS

League One

Oxford United 0-0 Bradford City - IN-GAME STATS

Sheffield United 0-0 Port Vale - IN-GAME STATS

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Colchester - IN-GAME STATS

FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Harrogate Town 0-0 FC Halifax Town

Lincoln City 0-0 Guiseley

North Ferriby United 1-0 Macclesfield

York City 1-0 Curzon Ashton

MATCH UPDATES - FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FEED

15.09 GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Hull City - It's a horror start for Mike Phelan's permanent regime. Bournemouth ahead after four minutes through Charlie Daniels.

GOAL! York City 1-0 Curzon Ashton - Better news for the struggling, mangerless, Minstermen. Ex-boss and caretaker manager Jackie McNamara watches Richard Brodie put his side in front from the spot against Curzon Ashton.

GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Fulham - Meanwhile at Oakwell, Barnsley have also made a flying start with Marley Watkinson firing the Reds into an early advantage.

15.05 It's been a crazy start involving Yorkshire's teams. Four goals to report, including that North Ferriby United one. Bear with me...

15.01 GOAL! North Ferriby United 1-0 Macclesfield - As early as the first minute we have our first goal of the afternoon. Vinny Mukendi has it, almost walking the ball into the Macclesfield net. A dream start to the FA Cup tie for the east coast side.

15.00 Here we go then... Kick-offs around the grounds! I'll get you all the goals as they go in from around Yorkshire, but do please keep refreshing this page, or you won't get any!

14.30 Sheffield United v Port Vale

Sheffield United: Moore, Wright, Ebanks-Landell, O'Connell, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Done, Sharp

Subs: Hussey, Scougall, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown. Whiteman, Chapman

Port Vale: Alnwick, Purkiss, Streete, Smith, Knops, Jones, Amoros, Grant, Hart, Foley, Paterson,

Subs: Mac-Intosch, Cicilia, Mbamba, Turner, Geraldo Rosa, Pereira, Olivera Silva Santos

14.28 Oxford United v Bradford City

Oxford United: Eastwood; Edwards; Dunkley, Raglan, Ruffels, MacDonald, Rothwell, Lundstram, Maguire, Thomas, Taylor

Subs: Nelson, Crowley, Buchel, Hemmings, Roberts, Long, Johnson

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall, Dieng, Cullen, Law, B Clarke, Hiwula-Mayifuila

Subs: Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon

14.23 Barnsley v Fulham

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Kpekawa, Morsy, Scowen, Hammill, Kent, Winnall, Watkins

Subs: Townsend, Jackson, Bree, Bird, Lee, Bradshaw, Armstrong

Fulham: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Ream, Malone, Parker, Johansen, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin

Subs: Bettinelli, Madl, Fredericks, Sessegnon, Tunnicliffe, Kebano, Smith

14.20 Bournemouth v Hull City

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Surman, Arter, Wilsher, Ibe, Wilson

Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, King, Federici, Fraser, Mings

Hull City: Marshall, Elmohamady, Maguire, Davies, Robertson, Mason, Livermore, Clucas, Snodgrass, Keane, Maloney

Subs: Meyler, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Henriksen

14.12 Doncaster Rovers v Colchester

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (c), Marquis, Mandeville

Subs: Etheridge, Baudry, Calder, Middleton, Beestin, Garratt, Longbottom

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Prosser(c), Wright, Porter, Szmodics, Vincent-Young, Wynter, Eastman, Slater, Guthrie

Subs: Johnstone, Bonne, Sembie-Ferris, Doyley, Kamara, James, Bransgrove

14.10 Norwich City v Rotherham United

Norwich City: McGovern; Pinto, Martin (c), Klose, Olsson; Dorrans, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Pritchard; Jerome

Subs: Ruddy (GK), Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Thompson.

Rotherham United: Camp; Halford, Fry, Ball, Fisher; Taylor, Vaulks, Frecklington, Newell; Brown; Ward

Subs: Price, Wilson, Mattock, Forster-Caskey, Allan, Blackstock, Forde.

14.08 Here are the teams for Leeds United's trip to Derby County - a game marking Steve McClaren's return to Pride Park and one which Garry Monk will sit in the stands for.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley (c), Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Hernandez, Mowatt, Sacko, Wood.

Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Cooper, Vieira, Grimes, Roofe, Antonsson

Derby County: Carson, Christie, Keogh (C), Pearce, Lowe; Johnson, Butterfield, Hughes; Ince, Anya, Vydra

Subs: Mitchell, Bryson, Russell, Bent, Baird, Wilson, Weimann

13.44 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

ALL THE STATS

Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Football

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.