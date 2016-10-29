Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and more

Yorkshire's ten Football League and Premier League clubs play at 3pm on a busy afternoon of White Rose action.
SATURDAY'S ACTION - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS
Premier League
Middlesbrough 0-0 Bournemouth - In-play
Watford 0-0 Hull - In-play
Championship
Barnsley 0-0 Bristol City - In-play
Derby 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - In-play
Fulham 0-0 Huddersfield - In-play
Ipswich 1-0 Rotherham - In-play
Leeds 0-0 Burton Albion - In-play
League One
Wimbledon 0-1 Bradford - In-play
Sheffield United 0-0 MK Dons - In-play
League Two
Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Wycombe - In-play
National League
Aldershot 0-0 Guiseley; North Ferriby United 0-0 Bromley; York 0-0 Sutton United
National League North
Bradford PA 0-0 Stalybridge Celtic; FC Halifax Town 0-0 Brackley Town; Harrogate Town 0-0 Darlington 1883
MATCH UPDATES - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS
15.08 GOAL! Ipswich 1-1 Rotherham - It's all square. Danny Ward gives Kenny Jackett something to smile about on eight minutes. Great response.
15.03 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bradford City - Perfect start for the Bantams, Hiwula strikes.
15.02 GOAL! Ipswich 1-0 Rotherham - Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Football League and they concede early as Freddy Sears puts the hosts in front.
14.58 Here we go then. Plenty of games to feast your eyes on. We'll do our best to keep you right up to the minute with every goal that goes in.
14.45 The final team news
Ipswich v Rotherham
Ipswich: Bialkowski, Kenlock, Berra, Webster, Chambers, Bishop, Skuse, Lawrence, Sears, Ward, McGoldrick.
Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Grant, Emmanuel.
Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Halford, Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock.
Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Ball, Brown.
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)
Barnsley v Bristol City
Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Kay, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.
Subs: Hammill, Lee, Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.
Bristol City: Fielding, Matthews, Flint, Magnusson, Golbourne, O'Neil, Reid, Smith, Tomlin, Wilbraham, Abraham.
Subs: Bryan, Brownhill, O'Donnell, Engvall, Moore, Paterson, Pack.
Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear)
Aldershot v Guiseley
Aldershot: Cole, Alexander, Arnold, Reynolds, Evans, Wakefield, Gallagher, Mensah, Walker, Rendell, Kanu.
Subs: Smith, Bellamy, Saville, McClure, Allen.
Guiseley: Maxted, Rob Atkinson, East, Palmer, Lowe, Lawlor, Hatfield, Purver, Boyes, Clee, Cassidy.
Subs: Daniel Atkinson, Lockwood, Johnson, Rankine, Preston.
Referee: Anthony Serrano (Hertfordshire)
Fulham v Huddersfield
Fulham: Button, Fredericks, Kalas, Sigurdsson, Malone, Johansen, McDonald, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin.
Subs: Bettinelli, Odoi, Smith, Ayite, Ream, Sessegnon, Parker.
Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Bunn, Wells.
Subs: Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, van La Parra, Paurevic, Murphy, Hefele.
Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)
Sheff Utd v Milton Keynes Dons
Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Scougall, Sharp.
Subs: O'Connell, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Whiteman, Chapman, Brooks.
Milton Keynes Dons: Martin, Baldock, Hendry, Walsh, Lewington, Carruthers, Potter, Upson, Reeves, Bowditch, Colclough.
Subs: C Williams, B Williams, Agard, Powell, Nicholls, Downing, Maynard.
Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)
North Ferriby Utd v Bromley
North Ferriby Utd: Watson, Topliss, Hare, Middleton, Brogan, Skelton, Fallowfield, Clarke, Russell, Wootton, Thompson.
Subs: Gray, Emerton, Kendall, Armstrong, Mukendi.
Bromley: Julian, Howe, Swaine, Holland, Martin, Minshull, Dymond, Anderson, Turgott, Goldberg, Philpot.
Subs: Porter, Higgs, Prestedge, Sho-Silva, Ajakaiye.
Referee: Steven Rushton (Staffordshire)
14.25 He may have saved three penalties to get Leeds through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals, but Marco Silvestri is back on the bench today.
Leeds v Burton Albion
Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, O'Kane, Phillips, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood.
Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Doukara, Silvestri, Vieira, Mowatt, Berardi.
Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins,Williamson, Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O'Grady, Ward.
Subs: Flanagan, Mousinho, Beavon, Bywater, Naylor, Miller, Choudhury
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)
14.20 Some more line-ups...
York v Sutton Utd
York: Flinders, Rooney, Kamdjo, Higgins, Whittle, Newton, Cooper, Nti, Heslop, Dixon, Brodie.
Subs: Galbraith, Felix, Fenwick, Clarke, Bruton.
Sutton Utd: Worner, Amankwaah, Beckwith, Collins, McLennan, Stearn, May, Eastmond, Bailey, Deacon, Fitchett.
Subs: Hudson-Odoi, Gomis, McAllister, Biamou, Haunstrup.
Referee: Joseph Johnson ()
AFC Wimbledon v Bradford
AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Robinson, Nightingale, Meades, Bulman, Reeves, Francomb, Taylor, Elliott, Barcham.
Subs: Whelpdale, Beere, Fitzpatrick, Barnett, McDonnell, Egan, Owens.
Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Vincelot, Hiwula, Cullen, Law, Dieng, Hanson, Billy Clarke.
Subs: Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle.
Referee: Graham Horwood (Bedfordshire)
Derby v Sheff Wed
Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Ince, Hanson, Johnson, Russell, Butterfield, Bent.
Subs: Anya, Baird, Vydra,Weimann, Lowe, Rawson, Mitchell.
Sheff Wed: Dawson, Palmer, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Forestieri, Hooper.
Subs: Fletcher, Abdi,Semedo, Hunt, Wallace, Kean, Nuhiu.
Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)
14.00 The first bits of team news are in. Here's the two from Yorkshire's interests in the Premier League.
Watford v Hull
Watford: Gomes, Britos, Prodl, Kaboul, Holebas, Amrabat,Pereyra, Behrami, Capoue, Deeney, Ighalo.
Subs: Guedioura, Zuniga, Sinclair, Janmaat, Watson, Kabasele, Pantilimon.
Hull: Marshall, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Elmohamady, Henriksen, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Hernandez, Keane.
Subs: Meyler,Huddlestone, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Tymon, Bowen.
Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)
Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Chambers, Friend, Traore, Clayton, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo, Ramirez.
Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Rhodes, Fischer, Guzan, Nugent.
AFC Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Arter, Surman, King, Wilshere, Ibe, Callum Wilson.
Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, Gradel, Federici, Fraser, Mings.
Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)
13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.
Here's what we already know: How Yorkshire's teams shape up ahead of the weekend...
13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.
