Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and more

Yorkshire's ten Football League and Premier League clubs play at 3pm on a busy afternoon of White Rose action.

The Yorkshire Post has every angle covered with match updates from all the games involving Yorkshire's side. Follow our live Around the Grounds feed

SATURDAY'S ACTION - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS

Premier League

Middlesbrough 0-0 Bournemouth - In-play

Watford 0-0 Hull - In-play

Championship

Barnsley 0-0 Bristol City - In-play

Derby 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - In-play

Fulham 0-0 Huddersfield - In-play

Ipswich 1-0 Rotherham - In-play

Leeds 0-0 Burton Albion - In-play

League One

Wimbledon 0-1 Bradford - In-play

Sheffield United 0-0 MK Dons - In-play

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Wycombe - In-play

National League

Aldershot 0-0 Guiseley; North Ferriby United 0-0 Bromley; York 0-0 Sutton United

National League North

Bradford PA 0-0 Stalybridge Celtic; FC Halifax Town 0-0 Brackley Town; Harrogate Town 0-0 Darlington 1883

MATCH UPDATES - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS

15.08 GOAL! Ipswich 1-1 Rotherham - It's all square. Danny Ward gives Kenny Jackett something to smile about on eight minutes. Great response.

15.03 GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bradford City - Perfect start for the Bantams, Hiwula strikes.

15.02 GOAL! Ipswich 1-0 Rotherham - Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Football League and they concede early as Freddy Sears puts the hosts in front.

14.58 Here we go then. Plenty of games to feast your eyes on. We'll do our best to keep you right up to the minute with every goal that goes in.

14.45 The final team news

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Kenlock, Berra, Webster, Chambers, Bishop, Skuse, Lawrence, Sears, Ward, McGoldrick.

Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Grant, Emmanuel.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Halford, Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock.

Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Ball, Brown.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Barnsley v Bristol City

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Kay, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.

Subs: Hammill, Lee, Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.

Bristol City: Fielding, Matthews, Flint, Magnusson, Golbourne, O'Neil, Reid, Smith, Tomlin, Wilbraham, Abraham.

Subs: Bryan, Brownhill, O'Donnell, Engvall, Moore, Paterson, Pack.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear)

Aldershot v Guiseley

Aldershot: Cole, Alexander, Arnold, Reynolds, Evans, Wakefield, Gallagher, Mensah, Walker, Rendell, Kanu.

Subs: Smith, Bellamy, Saville, McClure, Allen.

Guiseley: Maxted, Rob Atkinson, East, Palmer, Lowe, Lawlor, Hatfield, Purver, Boyes, Clee, Cassidy.

Subs: Daniel Atkinson, Lockwood, Johnson, Rankine, Preston.

Referee: Anthony Serrano (Hertfordshire)

Fulham v Huddersfield

Fulham: Button, Fredericks, Kalas, Sigurdsson, Malone, Johansen, McDonald, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Martin.

Subs: Bettinelli, Odoi, Smith, Ayite, Ream, Sessegnon, Parker.

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Bunn, Wells.

Subs: Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, van La Parra, Paurevic, Murphy, Hefele.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Sheff Utd v Milton Keynes Dons

Sheff Utd: Moore, Basham, Ebanks-Landell, Wright, Freeman, Coutts, Duffy, Fleck, Lafferty, Scougall, Sharp.

Subs: O'Connell, Lavery, Ramsdale, Brown, Whiteman, Chapman, Brooks.

Milton Keynes Dons: Martin, Baldock, Hendry, Walsh, Lewington, Carruthers, Potter, Upson, Reeves, Bowditch, Colclough.

Subs: C Williams, B Williams, Agard, Powell, Nicholls, Downing, Maynard.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

North Ferriby Utd v Bromley

North Ferriby Utd: Watson, Topliss, Hare, Middleton, Brogan, Skelton, Fallowfield, Clarke, Russell, Wootton, Thompson.

Subs: Gray, Emerton, Kendall, Armstrong, Mukendi.

Bromley: Julian, Howe, Swaine, Holland, Martin, Minshull, Dymond, Anderson, Turgott, Goldberg, Philpot.

Subs: Porter, Higgs, Prestedge, Sho-Silva, Ajakaiye.

Referee: Steven Rushton (Staffordshire)

14.25 He may have saved three penalties to get Leeds through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals, but Marco Silvestri is back on the bench today.

Leeds v Burton Albion

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, O'Kane, Phillips, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood.

Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Doukara, Silvestri, Vieira, Mowatt, Berardi.

Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins,Williamson, Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O'Grady, Ward.

Subs: Flanagan, Mousinho, Beavon, Bywater, Naylor, Miller, Choudhury

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

14.20 Some more line-ups...

York v Sutton Utd

York: Flinders, Rooney, Kamdjo, Higgins, Whittle, Newton, Cooper, Nti, Heslop, Dixon, Brodie.

Subs: Galbraith, Felix, Fenwick, Clarke, Bruton.

Sutton Utd: Worner, Amankwaah, Beckwith, Collins, McLennan, Stearn, May, Eastmond, Bailey, Deacon, Fitchett.

Subs: Hudson-Odoi, Gomis, McAllister, Biamou, Haunstrup.

Referee: Joseph Johnson ()

AFC Wimbledon v Bradford

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Robinson, Nightingale, Meades, Bulman, Reeves, Francomb, Taylor, Elliott, Barcham.

Subs: Whelpdale, Beere, Fitzpatrick, Barnett, McDonnell, Egan, Owens.

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Vincelot, Hiwula, Cullen, Law, Dieng, Hanson, Billy Clarke.

Subs: Nathan Clarke, Marshall, Sattelmaier, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, McArdle.

Referee: Graham Horwood (Bedfordshire)

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Kenlock, Berra, Webster, Chambers, Ward, Skuse, Bishop, Lawrence, Sears, McGoldrick.

Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Grant, Emmanuel.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Halford, Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock.

Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Ball, Brown.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Derby v Sheff Wed

Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Ince, Hanson, Johnson, Russell, Butterfield, Bent.

Subs: Anya, Baird, Vydra,Weimann, Lowe, Rawson, Mitchell.

Sheff Wed: Dawson, Palmer, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Forestieri, Hooper.

Subs: Fletcher, Abdi,Semedo, Hunt, Wallace, Kean, Nuhiu.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

14.00 The first bits of team news are in. Here's the two from Yorkshire's interests in the Premier League.

Watford v Hull

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Prodl, Kaboul, Holebas, Amrabat,Pereyra, Behrami, Capoue, Deeney, Ighalo.

Subs: Guedioura, Zuniga, Sinclair, Janmaat, Watson, Kabasele, Pantilimon.

Hull: Marshall, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Elmohamady, Henriksen, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Hernandez, Keane.

Subs: Meyler,Huddlestone, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Tymon, Bowen.

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Chambers, Friend, Traore, Clayton, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo, Ramirez.

Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Rhodes, Fischer, Guzan, Nugent.

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Arter, Surman, King, Wilshere, Ibe, Callum Wilson.

Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, Gradel, Federici, Fraser, Mings.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

Here's what we already know: How Yorkshire's teams shape up ahead of the weekend...

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

