Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Sheffield United and more

The late kick-off between Rotherham United and Leeds United tops the billing of a reduced Yorkshire footballing schedule this afternoon.
However, there is still plenty to play for including Hull City's quest for a much-needed win in the Premier League and Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Wolves - themselves requiring a turn in fortunes under Carlos Carvalhal. Find live scores and links to extended live blogs on this page (refresh for the latest).
Premier League
Hull City 1-1 West Brom - LIVE UPDATES
Leicester City 1-1 Middlesbrough - In-Play Stats
Championship
Wolves 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE UPDATES
Rotherham 0-0 Leeds United – 5.30pm
League One
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Sheffield United - LIVE UPDATES
Swindon Town 1-0 Bradford City - LIVE UPDATES
League Two
Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Leyton Orient - Head to Head
National League: Bromley 3-0 York City; Guiseley 3-1 Boreham Wood; Solihull Moors 2-0 North Ferriby
