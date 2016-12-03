Saturday Football LIVE: Matchday hub for Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and more

Three Sunday fixtures mean it is a shortened afternoon of football this Saturday, but there is still a feast of talking points that will be resolved.
Use this page to help navigate yourself around The Yorkshire Post's comprehensive coverage of the afternoon's fixtures and share your thoughts on Twitter or on Facebook.
Championship
Birmingham City 0-0 Barnsley - LIVE: Story of the game
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Huddersfield Town - LIVE: Story of the game
Burton Albion 0-0 Rotherham United - LIVE: Story of the game
Leeds United v Aston Villa (5.30ko) - Head to Head
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Preston North End - LIVE: Story of the game
League Two
Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Doncaster Rovers
National League
Guiseley 0-0 Chester
North Ferriby Utd 0-0 Gateshead
Tranmere Rovers 0-0 York City
View the Yorkshire Post Football stats centre for the latest match facts, goals and odds.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport