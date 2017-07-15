Scarborough Athletic: A brief history ...

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC were formed in 2007, a few weeks after the old club had been wound up with debts of around £2.5m.

The fledgling club were accepted into the Northern Counties East Division One after agreement was reached to play ‘home’ games at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate. The first of two promotions followed two years later and Athletic now compete in the eighth tier of English football.

Scarborough FC, formed in 1879, had spent 12 years in the Football League before being relegated in 1999.

The McCain Stadium – labelled ‘The Theatre of Chips’ by supporters – was demolished in 2011, having lain empty for four years until a covenant restricting the ground to sports use – effectively making the site unsellable – was lifted by the Council. The sale of the site on Seamer Road, now occupied by a Lidl Supermarket, helped fund the new Leisure Village and Stadium at Weaponness that Athletic now call home.

Construction began in January, 2016. Today’s homecoming against a Sheffield United XI marks 10 years to the day since the reformed club played their first fixture, a friendly against local side Edgehill at Hummanby’s Sands Lane that finished goalless.