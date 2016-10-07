Service as usual for City’s ‘Rolls Royce’ Nathaniel Knight-Percival defender

BRADFORD CITY defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival is keeping it strictly professional ahead of tomorrow’s reunion with former club Shrewsbury Town, who were desperate to keep him in the summer.

The 29-year-old captained the Shropshire outfit in the second half of last season after returning from a serious injury, with his accomplished displays earning him the nickname of ‘Rolls Royce’ among Salop supporters.

But despite his popularity, he rejected fresh terms to join Bradford and while he hopes that his former employers can consolidate in League One after a tense battle with the drop, he is firmly concentrating on business at Valley Parade tomorrow.

Knight-Percival, an impressive league ever-present for City so far this term said: “I had a great time there but, unfortunately, after getting promoted to League One, that was when I got my cruciate ligaments injury.

“These things happen in football and I worked under a great physio there to get back to full fitness and I thank him for that.

“I look out for my former clubs and there are people who I still know and I would like to think they will stay in League One and push from there.

“A few years before what happened last time was a bit up and down between League One and League Two and to stay in League One for another season was a bit of a bonus for the club.

“But it is a case of just another game for me. At the end of it, I will chat to everyone, but before and during the game, it will be strictly professional.”

Former Sheffield United and Leeds United manager Neil Warnock accepts he does not have time to lay long-term plans at Cardiff.

But the veteran manager, who succeeded the sacked Paul Trollope on Wednesday, is confident in his ability to turn the Championship strugglers into promotion contenders.

The Bluebirds are 23rd in the division after collecting just eight points from their opening 11 games.

Warnock, 67, who guided Rotherham United to safety last season, believes he can go further with the Welsh club and secure what would be a record eighth career promotion.

Warnock said: “I don’t think you can say anything is long term. I think you should only look to tomorrow. You should only look about building a club as far as you can.

“You go on the ride and hope you can take it where you want to go.”