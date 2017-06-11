Sheffield-born ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires England to World Cup glory

Former Sheffield United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin became a national hero after firing home the only goal as England won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela 1-0 in South Korea.

Paul Simpson's Young Lions were the first England side to reach a world showpiece for over half a century and they followed in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey's team, who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined Everton in August for a fee of around £1million, scored the game's only goal after 35 minutes after his initial shot was saved by the Venezuelan goalkeeper.

A second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman then preserved England's lead and ensured they became world champions.

Yesterday, Sheffield United's David Brooks scored the winner as England won the Toulon Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The midfielder was named player of the tournament while Sheffield Wednesday forward George Hirst was joint top scorer. Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira also featured in the England team.