Sheffield United 2 Oxford United 1: Blades’ victory hands Chris Wilder the last laugh

away fans’ taunts of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” will have fallen on deaf ears as Chris Wilder got his first win in charge of Sheffield United.

The jibes rang out when Kane Hemmings put former Oxford United ahead, but Billy Sharp and James Wilson ensured the 48-year-old – former boss of the visitors – had the last laugh with second-half efforts in front of the Kop.

Wilder led the visitors back into the Football League during a six-year spell at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford took the lead when Hemmings reacted first after Simon Moore had parried Liam Sercombe’s fierce drive.

However, United continued to push forward after the interval, as they had in the first half, with Stefan Scougall a central figure.

Sharp gave the Blades parity with 25 minutes remaining, which was no less than they deserved, and Wilson powered home the second Duffy soon after.

Jake Wright, former Oxford captain, had been drafted in to partner Wilson at centre-half while Leon Clarke was replaced by Matt Done.

United’s failure to dominate possession had allowed their opponents to establish a strong foothold in the game.

Oxford’s persistence reaped its reward in the 17th minute when Hemmings scored after Moore had blocked Sercombe’s initial shot.

United withdrew Chris Hussey at the interval, Jack O’Connell taking his place, while Oxford transposed Aaron Martin and Joe Skarz.

Josh Ruffels benefited from a huge slice of fortune minute when he deflected a cross towards his own goal, but the ball held up just long enough in the air for Simon Eastwood to adjust and gather.

Moore stopped captain John Lundstram extending Oxford’s lead and in the 65th minute United’s industry received its reward when Done feinted to shoot before crossing instead for Sharp to prod home at the far post.

Eight minutes after Sharp’s dramatic intervention, Wilson was the next United player to enjoy the adulation of the crowd when he headed home a free-kick, the the latest in a long line of fouls on Scougall.

Sheffield United: Moore, Hussey (O’Connell 46), Basham, Scougall (Fleck 80), Sharp (Clarke 86), Done, Wright, Coutts, Freeman, Wilson, Duffy. Unused substitutes: Ramsdale, Calvert-Lewin, Whiteman, Chapman.

Oxford United: Eastwood, Skarz (Martin 46), Lundstram, Sercombe, Thomas, Maguire, MacDonald (Rothwell 74), Ruffels, Hemmings (Taylor 67), Edwards, Dunkley. Unused substitutes: Crowley, Buchel, Roberts, Ledson.

Referee: Nicholas Kinseley (Essex).