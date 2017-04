SHEFFIELD UNITED marked their coronation as League One champions in style as they hammered Bradford City 3-0 on Monday afternoon.

Goals from Leon Clarke (2) and Billy Sharp ensured Chris Wilder’s team fully enjoyed their day, after defeat for Bolton at Oldham on Saturday had already confirmed they would be returning to the Championship after a six-year absence as champions. Here is how social reacted to today’s Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.