Sheffield United 3 Bradford City 0 - Party atmosphere sees rampant Blades cut Bantams down

SHEFFIELD UNITED’S title-winning homecoming party turned into a day to remember for Chris Wilder’s men.

The Blades were rampant in a first half that saw Bradford City’s hopes of joining their hosts in next season’s Championship suffer a big blow.

Two goals from Leon Clarke and a 199th career goal for Billy Sharp ensured the party at Bramall Lane was soon in full swing.

United, after being afforded a guard of honour welcome from the Bantams before kick-off, blew the visitors away inside the opening quarter with two goals.

Leon Clarke netted the first, guiding the ball into the net with his left foot from 15 yards and an incisive move that included a typically barn-storming run from Jack O’Connell.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 20th minute, Sharp applying the finish after being threaded through by John Fleck.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp scores his side's second goal of the game. Picture: Nick Potts/PA.

City’s best chance came when Mark Marshall’s floated cross found Charlie Wyke but he headed wastefully wide from inside the six yard box.

Stuart McCall made a tactical switch by withdrawing Timothee Dieng and bringing on another striker in Alex Jones. For a time, Bradford improved but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished three minutes before the interval when Clarke fired in his second goal of the afternoon.

City tried to reply in the second half but Tony McMahon’s shot was pushed away by Simon Moore and Nicky Law shot wildly when presented with a good chance.

Sharp was denied a second goal of the afternoon by a brave block from Josh Cullen before then bringing a save from Colin Doyle.