Sheffield United close in on Sheffield Wednesday striker Lavery

Sheffield Wednesday's Caolan Lavery could be set to cross the divide and head to the Blades

SHEFFIELD United have moved a step closer to signing Sheffield Wednesday centre forward Caolan Lavery with the two clubs having reportedly agreed a fee.

Lavery left Hillsborough in the summer but the Owls are still entitled to receive compensation for his development.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Portsmouth and has also had loan spells at Southend United and Plymouth Argyle.

The Canadian-born footballer has been capped by both Canada under-17s and Northern Ireland’s under-19s and under-21s.

