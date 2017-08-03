2017-18 Preview: Wilder’s joy for Huddersfield tempered with dose of realism

CHRIS WILDER was delighted to see Huddersfield Town reach the Premier League.

Not, as some across the Steel City in S6 might suspect, due to David Wagner’s men booking their place in the Wembley final at Wednesday’s Hillsborough home but because the Terriers’ success proved that money is not always the prerequisite to being successful in the Championship.

“There are no guarantees, whether you have a big budget or otherwise,” he said. “Of course, if you spend it well then it helps. But Huddersfield are that fantastic example of clubs who don’t spend millions to achieve success.

“I understand that doesn’t happen every year. Leicester don’t win the Premier League every year, either. But it shows what can be done when a club established in the Championship like Huddersfield can push on like they did thanks to great planning and hard work. As a Yorkshireman, I was delighted that they did.”

Asked if Town’s promotion could be a double-edged sword for managers in that second-tier chairmen will demand similar success on small resources, Wilder laughed: “You’ll have to ask Kevin (McCabe) that question!

“What I will say, though, is we have owners here who are realistic. They know their way around the game, Kevin has been involved at this club for a lot of years.

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe celebrates promotion and becoming League One champions with Blades' fans. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He has had many ups and downs in that time so understands the game. He knows teams with the biggest budgets in the Premier League and Championship are usually the ones who are successful.”