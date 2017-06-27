Backroom stability! Sheffield United in contract talks with assistant manager Alan Knill

SHEFFIELD UNITED assistant manager Alan Knill is in discussions with the club regarding a new deal - following on from the news that boss Chris Wilder has agreed an improved contract in principle with the Blades.

The Bramall Lane hierarchy have also made moves to reward other key members of Wilder's backroom staff following last season's historic campaign, with goalkeeping coach Darren Ward and head of sports science Matt Prestridge having already signed fresh terms.

Wilder is expecting Knill, credited as being an integral part in the club's outstanding 2016-17 season, to follow suit shortly.

Wilder said: "Alan is having discussions with the chief executive as well. I brought Alan and Matt in to the football club when I got the job. Darren Ward has signed a new deal and Matt has signed a new deal as well.

"I brought the guys in and work with good people I inherited, as it were. I am not one of those managers who all of a sudden gets rid of people who might be under my nose and can do a good job. All the staff were fantastic last year.

"I would expect Alan would get done. It is just a conversation and the same sort of process (as me). Alan loves it here, just as much as me."