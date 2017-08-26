Best performance yet but Sheffield United still learning, claims Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his side are still learning despite a 3-1 victory over Derby at Bramall Lane.

United ran out winners courtesy of a brace from captain Billy Sharp and a Johnny Russell own goal, with Craig Bryson’s late header just a consolation for the Rams.

Wilder said: “You want to marry a good performance with a decent result, and I believe we’ve had both today.

“This was our biggest test at home this season, against quality opposition and a quality manager, and I’m delighted that we’ve played well and won.

“We’re a learning club, our players are adapting to the division but I think we’ve made a decent start.

“We aren’t getting ahead of ourselves, it’s one game, but this is a great result for us.

“We can say that we aren’t here just to make the numbers up or be the whipping boys, and any team that plays us, especially here, is going to have to do a lot of things very, very well to get a result against us.”

The Blades took the lead when Scott Carson’s attempted pass went straight to Sharp, who struck low into the bottom corner after four minutes.

Derby looked dangerous on the break, Jack O’Connell being shown a yellow card for bringing down the onrushing Andreas Weimann, and John Fleck’s last-ditch tackle denying Matej Vydra, who looked likely to score.

After narrowly missing the Blades’ goal, Russell scored an own goal, turning in a cross to double United’s advantage.

Both sides missed good chances in the second half, before a stoppage-time header from Bryson set up a dramatic finish.

However, Sharp tapped into an empty net following a break after Carson had pushed forward to secure the three points for United.