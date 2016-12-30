Billy Sharp looking for Blades to ‘keep grinding out results’ as they prepare for Cobblers

Sheffield United have been warned they face a tough test of their promotion credentials tomorrow by the team Blades manager Chris Wilder left behind in the summer.

Northampton Town are the visitors to Bramall Lane tomorrow and it will be the first time Wilder has met the Cobblers since they parted ways in the summer.

Former Halifax Town boss Wilder led Northampton to the League Two title in May, but could not resist the chance to take over at a club where he is a lifelong fan and a former player.

“The next game is against the gaffer’s old team, so they will be wanting to impress,” said Blades captain Billy Sharp.

“They will be hard to break down too, but we just need to stay focused, keep doing what we do.

“We need to keep grinding out results, and at the moment we are doing that.

“It’s a completely different set of people here (since last season), and we are obviously mentally tougher as a group.

“That’s what the gaffer has driven into us, that’s the way he is, and the way he wants us to be.

We just have to make sure we don’t slip up.

“The gaffer has set us up to pick up results when we don’t play way. I don’t think we played particularly well (against Oldham), the last half hour our quality came through, but we had to make sure we didn’t concede at the other end.”