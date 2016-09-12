Blades starting to look sharp under Wilder

SHEFFIELD United made it three league wins on the spin, at Kingsmeadow.

Mark Duffy, Billy Sharp and Matt Done got the goals for the visitors while Dominic Poleon and Tom Elliott kept AFC Wimbledon in the game.

Duffy and Sharp scored to seemingly put the visitors in control, but Poleon reduced the deficit soon after.

When Done pounced during the second half to re-establish the two-goal lead the points should have been secure.

But Elliott intervened to set up an anxious finale for manager Chris Wilder and his men.

When Darius Charles slipped, Duffy twisted and turned before smashing the ball into the net.

Sharp added a second in the 25th minute from Matt Done’s centre.

But, seven minutes before the break, Poleon justified his selection ahead of another former United player Lyle Taylor when he headed home at the near post.

Andy Barcham, probably AFC Wimbledon’s biggest threat, claimed the assist.

United will have been disappointed to concede so close to half-time, but they produced an encouraging response.

Duffy and Done both spurned good opportunities before the latter did convert one in the 60th minute after being released by substitute John Fleck.

On 73 minutes Elliott reduced the deficit again. Dean Parrett clipped a free-kick into his colleague’s path and Simon Moore was left helpless.

AFC Wimbledon: Clarke, Fuller, Robinson, Charles (Taylor 63), Meades, Francomb (Whelpdale 79), Reeves, Parrett, Barnett (Elliott 63), Poleon, Barcham. Unused substitutes: Shea, Bulman, Beere, Kelly.

Sheffield United: Moore, O’Connell, Basham (Fleck 46), Sharp (Clarke 65) Done (Scougall 79), Wright snr, Coutts, Freeman, Ebanks-Landell, Duffy, Lafferty.Unused substitutes: Ramsdale, Hussey, Scougall, Wilson, Clarke, Chapman.

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire).