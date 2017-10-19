Boost for Sheffield United after Freeman injury fears are eased

Fears that injured Kieron Freeman could miss the rest of the season for Sheffield United have been allayed.

The Blades wing-back was stretchered off in Saturday’s victory over Ipswich Town with a dislocated knee.

Chris Wilder. Picture: Joe Perch/Sportimage

It was initially feared Freeman could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines but scans have indicated the damage is not too severe, and he could return in six to eight weeks.

It is a huge relief for Blades manager Chris Wilder, who has seen United storm the Championship with the deployment of wing-backs.

“Kieron will only be out for six to eight weeks, which is really good news,” he said.

“He’s got another scan, because there is still a little bit of swelling and they need to test the ligament on the side of his knee.

It’s exceeded all our hopes, because the fear is when you dislocate your knee there’s all sorts of damage. We are delighted with that. Chris Wilder on Kieron Freeman

“It’s exceeded all our hopes, because the fear is when you dislocate your knee there’s all sorts of damage. We are delighted with that.

“With a ruptured knee, I think Coutts (Paul Coutts) was out for the season.”