Bramall Lane reaction: Wilder left waitng on Freeman scan on dislocated knee

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hailed his side’s efforts after they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The win puts the Blades up to second place in the Sky Bet Championship, although they lost Kieron Freeman in the 40th minute with a suspected dislocated knee.

United dominated proceedings in the opening half but failed to make it count on the scoresheet until Chris Basham met a great cross from John Fleck four minutes after the break and powerfully headed the Blades in front with his first goal in almost a year.

Wilder said: “I’m delighted. It was a good performance with a good result because we didn’t do that last time out against Nottingham Forest.

“We got our rewards for a decent, solid display. To keep a clean sheet with the players they’ve got at the top of the pitch is very pleasing.

“Kieron Freeman is going for a scan on Monday. It was a collision in the box but I ask the players to play for us and put their bodies on the line and sometimes these things happen, so that’s disappointing for him.

“He’ll have a period out, but I don’t know how long that’s going to be. We’ll find out when the scan comes back.

“I can’t remember the last time Chris Basham scored but he’s played a part in about 140 points in the last two years so that’s not bad.”

Ipswich’s Martyn Waghorn was denied an equaliser by the crossbar before Leon Clarke struck a volley against the bar at the other end.

Town boss Mick McCarthy was left to rue his side’s errors.

“I’m pretty annoyed we’ve lost the game,” he said.

“I thought they started well, but I thought we grew into it and it’s a very good goal for them but a very poor goal for us to concede right from start to finish. Little mistakes all over and it ends up in the back of the net.

“I had to change the way we were playing as they were having too much of the ball. When I changed it to the 4-3-3, we stemmed the tide, somewhat, coming our way and I thought we had some chances then.

“It’s fine margins and we’ve blinked unfortunately and they’ve got the goal.

“I don’t think there’s going to be anybody like Newcastle or Brighton dominating the league. I don’t see that. But, I do think Sheffield United are a good side and will be up in the top six.

“I don’t think they’re going to fall over. They’ve got momentum, a good way of playing and they all look to be working very hard for each other.”