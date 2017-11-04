Bramall Lane reaction: Wilder praise for 'outstanding' Clarke - Slutsky questions Hull mentality

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hailed a "first-class" display from Leon Clarke after he scored all four of the Blades' goals in their comeback victory over Hull.

Visiting Hull led at the break thanks to Kamil Grosicki's fine 29th-minute strike but United turned things around in style in the second half to claim a 4-1 win, with Clarke leading the way.

He levelled in the 53rd minute before adding three more goals in the final 14 minutes to seal the victory and help United climb up to second in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old's match-winning performance drew generous praise from Wilder, but the manager's plaudits were not limited just to his four-goal striker.

He said: "We found ourselves one-nil down, completely against the run of play, so it was a big test of character for us, especially after the defeat at QPR.

"I just thought we showed exactly what we're about, with and without the ball.

"The belief the players had in themselves and each other was outstanding and it was a fully deserved result.

"I thought all of the players were outstanding. We had a few words with them after Tuesday night because we were not where we set our standards and we had to get back on it.

"Leon (Clarke) was outstanding and he has been. His performance was first-class.

"We were up against some talented individuals, but we are attacking players and teams as a group and that is key for us if we want to continue our form and our results."

Hull's defeat was their third on the trot having gone down at home to Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough in their previous two matches.

They are just four points above the relegation place and boss Leonid Slutsky admits he is worried about the situation, saying his team lacks mental strength and team spirit.

The former Russia coach said: "We are really broken after each goal. I tried to change the situation because in the last three matches we had the same situation.

"We concede a goal and we stop playing football. If we concede after 50 minutes, we stop after 50 minutes. Today we conceded after 55 minutes and we stopped after 55 minutes.

"Really, we don't have a strong mentality and we don't have team spirit.

"Of course it's very bad and I'm very angry. It's like two completely different teams playing before a goal and after a goal.

"I don't have the answer why. It's my job, I agree. It's not a question about somebody, it's about me.

"It is a very difficult time for me and of course I am worried. Now I have a lot of questions in my head and I don't have the answers. I will find the answers."