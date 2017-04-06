Bravery and gusto crucial to Sheffield United win, says boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder says taking off the handbrake was crucial as Sheffield United motored one step closer to promotion.

The Blades took another huge step towards ending their six-year exile from the Championship with a 2-0 home victory over Coventry on Wednesday night.

The Sky Blues, fresh from a Wembley win after lifting the Checkatrade Trophy just three days prior, proved a tough nut to crack in the first half.

But second half strikes from former City duo Leon Clarke and John Fleck did the damage and moved Wilder’s troops to within one result of promotion.

That elevation will be confirmed with victory at Wilder’s former club Northampton on Saturday - or if Fleetwood lose at Oldham.

Wilder said: “I thought we didn’t get going first-half and I thought we played safe, negative football.

“They were better than us and they got men behind the ball.

“There were a few words said at half-time.

“I just told the lads to be a little bit more positive and braver with the ball.

“We took the handbrake off and went for it like we have done all season.

“After the first goal went in we were pretty comfortable after that.”

While his team look set to be lifting silverware come the end of the season, Wilder insists his tongue-in-cheek celebration - where he skidded across the Bramall Lane turf to toast Fleck’s goal - will win no prizes.

He added: “I wear my heart on my sleeve, I always have done.

“That’s how I manage and my players take things on the chin.

“I grazed mine sliding across the pitch.

“But which one of them I don’t know!”