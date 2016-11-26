Charlton v Sheffield United: Enjoyment is key to rise of the Blades

Daniel Lafferty feels Sheffield United have found the perfect formula to help them finally escape League One.

Under Blades manager Chris Wilder the squad have found the right balance between enjoyment and hard graft.

It is certainly paying dividends on the pitch, as United head to Charlton Athletic today on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run in the league.

They have won their last six matches, too, and stand only second to Scunthorpe United in the table.

Lafferty, the on-loan Burnley defender, believes the dressing room camaraderie is vital.

“One of the keys is the enjoyment,” he said. “There’s a good mix of lads in the dressing room and we all get along. I think that’s been showing out on the pitch.

“But there’s also that balance between enjoyment and hard work. Don’t get me wrong, at some clubs people are probably just happy to be there.

“We’re happy to be here, but we also know what’s required, how hard we’ve got to work, too.”

United face a Charlton team today who will be a very different challenge from United’s last two games.

Then they faced Shrewsbury Town and Bury, who both ended the game with nine men and were content to sit deep and soak up the pressure.

“Charlton, you’d have thought, will be a very different type of game to the last couple,” said the 27-year-old.

“I don’t think they’ll go into it looking to take a point. They’ll have a go because they’ve hit some form and they’ll want to take all three – the same as we do.

“It’s a good time to be a Blades fan and a Blades player at the moment.

“I don’t think anyone outside of the dressing room thought we’d be going as well as we are at the moment.”