Ched Evans hailed for positive impact by Sheffield United boss

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder saluted super-sub Ched Evans as the Welshman’s second-half introduction inspired a Carabao Cup comeback against League One Walsall.

But the Blades boss, who made 11 changes from Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Brentford, also had words of warning for his ‘second string’ side after they were outplayed by the League One outfit for much of the match before Evans helped swing the pendulum firmly in the hosts’ favour.

The Blades fought back from a goal down to win 3-2, and Wilder said: “Ched has come and gone ‘I’m back and I am going to make the most of this opportunity’ and he did. He gave everyone a lift, the team a lift, the punters a lift, as we hadn’t done enough to get them going tonight.

“We’re delighted with the reception he got and his contribution to the game was great. Players need to grab opportunities and that’s exactly what he did, while some others didn’t.

“We were disappointed with our standards in the first half, we were too slow. We got stuck into them at half-time and they performed better in the second half. We changed the shape around, got on the front foot and finally started causing them problems. We got back into it and took the game away from them.

“Some players need to do better if they are to force their way into my thoughts and give me selection problems. I want what I had off Ched off all the players and I think they know that now.”