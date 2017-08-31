Chris Wilder chuffed as Sheffield United pounce for Motherwell defender

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has spoken of his delight after his search for a centre-half ended with the capture of highly-rated Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan.

The 23-year-old has joined United for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year-deal.

The 6ft 4in stopper will provide another much-needed option in the heart of the back four for the Blades, with fellow centre-back Richard Stearman currently out of action with a hamstring injury.

Wilder, also linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Domingos Quina, said: "It is no secret that we've been after another centre half and Ben has been on our radar for sometime, we enquired about him last year.

"He fits our criteria and he is one we are looking forward to working with."

Heneghan began his career at Everton and spent seven years at Goodison Park, prior to moving to Stoke City in 2012.

The Manchester-born defender didn't make a competitive appearance for the Potters but spent two seasons at Chester where he made 81 appearances, scoring six times.

In June 2016, he joined Motherwell and made over 40 appearances for the SPL club last term.

