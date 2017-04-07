Clarke at last able to justify Wilder’s conviction

expect Chris Wilder to nod his head sagely if Leon Clarke provides the key goalscoring contribution that rubber-stamps promotion for Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon.

Clarke’s first season at Bramall Lane may have been stop-start with a capital S, but do not bet against his boss’s thoroughly astute man-management regarding the much-travelled striker and adherence to the ‘long game’ bearing fruit this month.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd makes a double substitution bringing on Leon Clarke of Sheffield Utd and Samir Carruthers of Sheffield Utd during the English League One match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: April 5th 2017. Pic credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The fact that the Blades are the 17th Football League port of call for Clarke is testament to a fluctuating career which has had some peaks, but more troughs.

Given such a plethora of clubs, it would be correct in assuming that several managers have given up on the Wolverhampton-born forward at various stages of his career – and perhaps jolted his confidence in the process.

But some have persisted and earned their rewards in the shrewd and careful handling of a player who is a real handful on the pitch when he is fit, firing and fully focused.

Clarke may have spent more time in the treatment room than he would care to mention in an injury-plagued first season at United, but timely comments at regular intervals from Wilder have provided a regular tonic to the striker, labelled as a ‘good kid’ by his manager.

Wilder’s wise words have plainly not been lost upon the Midlander either, with the sight of the forward coming on from the bench to fire the opener in Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory over one of his former clubs in Coventry City offering a bit of affirmation to the Blades chief.

Wilder has spoken of late about his belief that the Blades supporting cast such as Clarke are ready to step up and provide important contributions in the run-in – and Wednesday was a case in point.

It has taken the Blades to the cusp of promotion and once that has been secured, Wilder should take a bow, according to Clarke.

On his first league goal at Bramall Lane and just his fourth in all competitions this season, Clarke – fully fit after a long-standing ankle problem – said: “To be honest, it was just really nice to be out there. It felt a little bit weird because it had been so long and the lungs were gasping for air a little bit at one point.

“I always back myself to score goals and it was a great ball by Flecky (John Fleck) and I was in the right place and the right time and it kind of felt like fate.

“All I have been thinking about is getting back on the pitch and helping the lads with a contribution.

“The gaffer has shown a lot of patience with me. There have been times when he has asked me how I am and getting on and when I think I am going to be fit. So it was nice to get back out there and show him I can do a little bit for the team.

“The manager has always been complimentary of me, which is really nice to hear. Me being injured on and off so long this season, he could have, not pushed me to the side but kind of thought that he might have had enough. But he has always been respectful.”

Hailing the impact of Wilder in a season of remarkable consistency from the Blades, Clarke added: “At a lot of the teams I have been at, the driving force has been the managers. At QPR, it was Neil Warnock and when I was at Wolves, it was Kenny Jackett and they installed that winning mentality into the players and the manager here is no different.

“He lets the players know how much it means to be here with the supporters and we know how much it means for the club to get back into the Championship. He plays a huge part.”

All roads now lead to Wilder’s former club Northampton tomorrow, where the Blades will end six seasons of League One pain if they triumph at Sixfields – with the sensation of promotion having been a rarity in the nomadic career of Clarke.

The striker was part of the Wolves squad who lifted the League One title in 2013-14 – having returned for a second spell at Molineux in the January transfer window of 2014 – and is now chasing an encore.

A championship medal would provide something tangible and noteworthy from a difficult first year at the club, although the fact that Wilder brought him in on a three-year deal says everything about his fervent belief that Clarke will come good over time.

At various junctures, the Blades boss has stressed that Clarke will have a big role to play at the club – and perhaps his time might just be coming now as he strives to help the Blades over the promotion line after conquering his injury demons.

Clarke, who struck 18 goals for Bury last term, said: “It has been a frustrating season for me after scoring so many goals last season.

“I’m not the easiest to deal with when I am injured. My partner will tell you that and the physios.

“I was lucky enough to get some time off after my first setback, which was nice. I think if I had been stuck in that physio’s room for a little bit longer, we’d have all been pulling each other’s hairs out.”