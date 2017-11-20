Coutts is going to be big loss for Sheffield United, says captain Sharp

SHEFFIELD UNITED captain Billy Sharp is backing the supporting cast to step up following the unfortunate injury blow suffered by Paul Coutts.

The midfielder, outstanding for the Blades this term, suffered a fractured tibia in Friday night’s game at Burton Albion following a challenge from Marvin Sordell, which tarnished the visitors’ 3-1 success.

It represents a cruel blow for the Scot and high-flying United, but Sharp is confident that the loss of Coutts will be assuaged.

Sharp said: “The lads are gutted for him. Everyone has got their fingers crossed for him.

“He is a big character in the dressing room and a great player. He is going to be a big loss to us.

“He was in a lot of pain and just trying to keep him still, he was rolling around. We knew it was not nice. It is one of those things.

“I think we were fortunate last season in that we didn’t get many long-term injuries. We have had two or three this season already and shown the strength in the squad and it is why the gaffer and his staff recruit so well.

“Hopefully, the lads who do come in for Couttsy do take their chance and we will still be able to win games.”

The Blades eased to their 12th win in 17 Championship games on Friday, with Sharp’s remarkable record of never having lost in a game in which he has scored since re-joining for a second spell ahead of the 2016-17 season extending to 28 matches.

Sharp led the way with a brace with strike partner Leon Clarke also extending his purple patch with a fifth strike in two matches – and the Blades’ captain believes that there is more to come.

He said: “I think we are working well together. Leon is in a confident mood at the minute and I know how he feels.

“When you are on a run like that you think you are going to score every game and he has been a threat all season.”