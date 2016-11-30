Desire remains strong for Sheffield United despite end to unbeaten run

Chris Wilder praised Sheffield United’s desire on Tuesday night despite seeing their proud unbeaten run ended by Walsall.

United’s 15-match unbeaten sequence in League One was ended by Amadou Bakayoko’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

Billy Sharp had a penalty saved and a goal disallowed as the Blades missed the chance to go second, but Wilder said: “I will argue with anyone who doesn’t think these lads are giving everything they have.

“We are leaving everything out there and that’s what we demand, the desire and commitment is there to win matches and be successful and after 20 games the table is a fair reflection of our progress. We’re going through a spell where we’re not getting reward.”