Done Deal: Sheffield United confirm midfielder is heading out to League One club

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that Matt Done is likely to complete his move back to former club Rochdale by the weekend.

Done is not part of the Blades' Championship plans and has been linked with several clubs.

But he is now poised to seal a transfer back to Spotland and link up once more with Keith Hill, who has previously managed him at Dale and Barnsley.

On Done, Wilder, who has confirmed that loan keeper Jamal Blackman will start between the posts in United's Championship opener against Brentford on Saturday, said: "I am under the understanding that might be something that gets tied up before Saturday for Matt."

Wilder has confirmed that Simon Moore will be out for between 'four to six weeks' after undergoing minor knee surgery.

George Baldock, Ched Evans and James Hanson are back in training and wile this weekend's game might come too soon, Wilder will give them every opportunity to prove their fitness.